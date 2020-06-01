On Monday, June 1, the City of Sand Springs implemented phase 3 of the mayor’s plan to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shut down the country in early March.
Under the OURS plan, employers can now get back to business.
Employers can resume unrestricted staffing of worksites and parks will now be open. However, visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited. Citizens are encouraged to maintain social distancing measures, minimizing groups to 10 or fewer people and follow all CDC guidelines for disinfecting common areas. The June 1 measures may be modified in the future as revised data and COVID-19 related information is made available.
Phase 3 reopening took place on June 1, and included the reopening of the following park sites and programs:
• Case Community Center
• Splash pads
• Playgrounds
• Rental spaces (indoor and outdoor)
• Public restrooms
• Outdoor sports courts
• The Keystone Ancient forest (hiking event set for Saturday, June 6 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
• Sand Springs Cultural & Historical Museum
“The (COVID-19) numbers are looking good for Oklahoma and the Tulsa area,” said Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon. “I am comfortable with the phase 3 opening but still encourage social distancing and wearing a mask when you can’t social distance in crowds. I’m glad to see we can open our parks and splash pads.”
At this time, no large-scale community special events are planned through June 30. Additionally, no date has been set for the reopening of the Sand Springs Senior Citizens Center (a host site for senior nutrition, programs and events).
The city reminds citizens to control crowd sizes, follow CDC guidance and to not use park sites if you are exhibiting symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus.
In regards to the parks, phase 1 reopening began Friday, May 1 and the city reopened the tennis courts at Pratt Civitan Park and Page Park. The Phase 2 reopening took place on May 15, and the skate park behind the Case Community Center was reopened.
As of June 1, there have been 917 COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County with 724 recoveries and 50 deaths.