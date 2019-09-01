Law enforcement responded to an officer-involved shooting in Sand Springs Sunday evening.
Police Chief Mike Carter said officers were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle that ended with shots fired around 8:30 p.m. September 1 in the 5600 block of S. 145th W. Avenue.
The suspect, Robert Desjarlais Jr., 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Carter said the officer was pinned to his vehicle during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. That officer is on leave.
He couldn't provide details about the officer's condition.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident and will submit a report to the District Attorney's office for review.