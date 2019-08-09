B12 Wrestle Champ March 09

Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix (right), seen here competing against Wyoming’s Montorie Bridges in the Big 12 wrestling tournament at the BOK Center on March 10, won a gold medal at the Pan American Games Friday in Peru. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

LIMA, Peru — Oklahoma State wrestler and Sand Springs native Daton Fix won a gold medal Friday at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, his first international tournament at the senior level.

Competing at the 126-pound weight class, Fix won each of his three bouts, including an 11-0 finals victory over the Dominican Republic’s Juan Ramirez Beltre. Fix outscored his opponents 25-1 on the day.

Fix took Ramirez down early in the bout before notching four points on two turns. After the two returned to center mat, Fix scored another takedown and a trap-arm gut wrench to finish off the bout.

Fix started the day with a 10-0 technical fall over Daniel Alves Do Nascimento of Brazil. Fix notched a quick takedown before racking up three gut wrenches and secured the win in 1:15 with a go-behind takedown.

The Cowboy outscored 2018 Pan Am champion Reineri Andreu Ortega of Cuba 4-1 in the semifinals. Two passivity points put Fix ahead before Andreu Ortega was awarded a point on a step out. He scored a late takedown to secure the win.

Fix, who will be a third-year sophomore for the Cowboys in 2019-20, is scheduled to compete at the World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Sept. 22-23.