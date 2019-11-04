Angie and Tyler Goins are outgrowing Sand Springs, literally.
The Goins opened one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries in Sand Springs, and they are looking to expand outside of the city.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support from the Sand Springs community, and we’ve got customers that have been with us since the beginning,” Angie Goins said. “The (Sand Springs) city (government) has also been great.”
The Herbin’ Joint, located at 3417 S 113th West Ave, Unit A2 in Prattville, is the dispensary, but the Goins started GrowPro before they opened the dispensary in February of 2019. They opened GrowPro, an indoor/outdoor gardening shop that focused on growing marijuana, in August of 2018, before medical marijuana was legal in Oklahoma.
Both businesses have flourished in Sand Springs and Angie and Tyler are looking to expand, starting with neighboring Sapulpa.
However, the couple has run into a bit of a snag.
The Sapulpa Planning Commission voted down the possibility of a medical marijuana processing plant on Dewey Street in downtown Sapulpa, a town that seems to have a dispensary on each corner.
There are basically three aspects of a marijuana operation and companies can be a “seed to sale” business, according to Herbin’ Joint Manager, Jacob Powell. The three different categories are: growing, processing, and selling.
The Herbin’ Joint buys marijuana from other growers but they also have their own grow operation so they can supply their own business. The processing plant allows the growers to distract the TCH and CBD from the plants to make edibles, vape cartridges, and oils.
Angie Goins said the Sand Springs city government was great and said Sand Springs City Planner Brad Bates followed the law of State Question 788, but they’ve ran into a few roadblocks in Sapulpa. They’ve appealed the denial of their permit to have a processing operation in downtown.
“The situation is similar to Sand Springs. It requires permits and to make sure you aren’t within 1,000 feet of school and other laws, and we made sure we followed all of those laws,” Angie Goins said.
She also said opening a business in Sapulpa will create jobs and bring in tax revenue to the city.
However, Sapulpa isn’t the only city she is looking at to open another dispensary or processing plant.
“I think Oklahoma City would be a great market, and we could open in Broken Arrow or the Bixby area too,” Angie Goins said.