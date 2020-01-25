The Sand Springs wrestling team went 1-2 in the Owasso Duals Friday, Jan. 25, sending them to the silver bracket for day two.
The Sandites beat Springdale, Ark., 44-27, but they fell to Owasso (40-22) and Mustang (60-15).
Owasso 40, Sand Springs 22
113 - Mitchell Smith (SS) dec. Troy Bullman, 9-5; 120 – Leyton Warne (OW) d. Harley Newberry, 7-2; 126 - EJ Tecson (OW) p. Ethan Norton, 1:10; 132 – Kilian McNichol (OW) md. Carter Goodman, 10-1; 138 -Blake Jones (SS) p. Bryson Perez, 0:50; 145 - Preston Medlin (SS) md. Chad Herbert, 10-0; 152 – Braxton Bacon (OW) p. Ethan White, 6:00; 160 – Nate Jacobson (OW) p. Chase White, 0:31; 170 - Chris Kirby (SS) p. Zachery Conrad, 0:19; 182 - Mark Turner (OW) p. Sango Whitehorn, 5:48; 195 - Brooks Dudley (SS) d. Scott Ghavami, 11-6; 220 – Devin Harris (OW) d. Santana Naugle, 3-2; 285 – Tyler Rich (OW) d. Josh Fincannon, SV-1 6-1; 106 – Zeke Wheler (OW) d. Shane Wolf, 7-2.
Sand Springs 44, Springdale (Arkansas) 27
106 - Zayne Lewis (SD) d. Shane Wolf, 8-2; 113 - Mitchell Smith (SS) md. Trinton Evans, 11-0; 120 - Meinshu Jiang (SD) d. Harley Newberry, SV-1 10-8; 126 - Peter Henry (SD) d. Ethan Norton, 5-3; 132 - Carter Goodman (SS) p. Timoj Mewa, 4:36; 138 - Blake Jones (SS) forf.; 145 - Preston Medlin (SS) p. Johey River, 0:52; 152 - Terri Wise (SD) p. Ethan White, 4:26; 160 - Chris Kirby (SS) forf.; 170 - J.R. Leban (SD) p. Dakota Taylor, 2:00; 182 - Sango Whitehorn (SS) md. Jason Pedrus, 9-1; 195 - Brooks Dudley (SS) p. Ernesto Casas, 2:13; 220 - Josh Fincannon (SS) p. Ethan Nessar, 1:28; 285 - Jadon Wilkerson (SD) p. Rob Parrish, 2:14.
Mustang 60, Sand Springs 15
126 - Kidd Johnson (MU) p. Ethan Norton, 1:36; 132 - Weldon Bryan (MU) p. Carter Goodman, 3:59; 138 - Keegan Luton (MU) d. Blake Jones, 9-4; 145 - Preston Medlin (SS) d. Claude Moates, 7-0; 152 - Colt Fischer (MU) tf. Chase White, 17-1; 160 - Chris Kirby (SS) p. Mark Boyd, 0:31; 170 - Joseph Sylvester (MU) p. Dakota Taylor, 3:15; 182 - Brannigan Reyes (MU) p. Sango Whitehorn, 0:55; 195 - Tate Picklo (MU) p. Brooks Dudley, 1:34; 220 - Jack Kitchingham (MU) p. Santana Naugle, 2:30; 285 - Judson Rowland (MU) p. Josh Fincannon, 1:10; 106 - Shane Wolf (SS) p. Haeden London, 5:11; 113 - Shelton Chastain (MU) tf. Mitchell Smith, 15-0; 120 - Tucker Owens (MU) tf. Colton Luker, 15-0.