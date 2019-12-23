anta Claus made an early stop this year, visiting the students at Page Academy for a big party.
However, Santa had a little help. Actually, he had a lot of help.
The Aglow Grannies threw their annual Christmas party for the Page Academy students Friday, Dec. 20, and they came armed with food, presents, and treats.
The party had a full Christmas dinner with turkey and dressing with all of the trimmings, and tons of desserts.
The ladies of Aglow have been given the nickname “Aglow Grannies” by the students at Page and they wear moniker proudly. The members bake cookies for the students regularly and make sure they have a balanced breakfast during testing.
It all started in 2011 when the ladies made blankets for some of the pregnant students, and it took off from there. They offer life skills classes and recently started holding graduation parties for the students, and graduation is a big deal at Page Academy.
Of course, the grannies are also on hand to give out great hugs.
This year, the Aglow grannies asked the students to fill out Christmas wish lists, and they tried to get everything on that list. However, all of the students got a present whether they filled out a list or not. Most of the students were given a gift bag with winter gloves, a scarf and a beanie.
Santa Claus was on hand, and some of the students sat on his lap and told him what they wanted for Christmas.
Page Academy, Sand Springs’ alternative school, is located next to the Central Ninth Grade Center and provides an education to students that might not flourish in the normal high school setting. The school focuses on dropout recovery and prevention and provides a high school experience for students that are more introverted or in need of one-on-one instruction. The kids also participate in group counseling.
Aglow is an international organization and is a “dynamic, global Kingdom movement made up of women and men with a single purpose: to see God’s will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.”