Scott Patton’s junior year left him wanting so much more. He qualified for the Class 6A state tournament, but he didn’t place after a season mostly full of inactivity.
That made his senior season so much sweeter.
The Charles Page High School wrestler even overcame some nagging injuries his senior year to become Class 6A’s runner-up at 152 pounds.
“My senior year was a lot of fun,” said Patton, one of two Sand Springs wrestlers (Brendon Wiseley at 106 was the other) who had second-place finishes at the 6A state tournament in February.
“From not winning anything my junior year to winning 30 straight matches.”
His winning ways for the Sandites during his senior season put his pain threshold on full display. He dislocated some ribs at the Tournament of Champions in Perry, and yet the only time he missed was the KC Stampede in Kansas. And don’t forget the torn labrum in his shoulder, too.
“I went from dislocating three ribs and being able to wrestle all season with a torn shoulder,” Patton said, “so that made it feel so much sweeter, being able to overcome all that to get runner-up.”
Patton’s 33-3 record made him an obvious choice for an All-State spot this week at the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State dual at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse. However, Patton won’t be able to partake because of recent work on his labrum and various muscle repairs in his shoulder.
But being named an All-Stater isn’t lost on Patton.
“It made me feel like I made it in wrestling,” said Patton, who signed to wrestle in college at Baker University. “I have been doing it since I was 3, and making it on the team made me feel like it wasn’t all for nothing.”
He’s spent most of his summer months resting and recovering, but Patton said he’s more than ready to get his college career underway.
“My whole summer was just a lot of sitting around and healing,” he said. “It’s been a couple of months, and I still have a lot of restrictions, so it’s been a long summer. But I’m ready to get back on the mat.”