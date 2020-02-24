Two different CrossFit gyms teamed up to raise money for the Sand Springs senior class Saturday, Feb. 22 at CrossFit Sand Springs.
Sand Springs gyms, CrossFit Sand Springs and CrossFit 1055, joined other local gyms to raise money for Senior Celebration, Sand Springs’ graduation after party. Other gyms like West of the River (Sapulpa), 1350 CrossFit (Kiefer), and Tomahawk CrossFit (Tulsa) also showed up to fund-raise and to get a nice work out. Since it was a fundraiser, the reps were split between two partners.
The workout of the day (WOD) was “Bert” which is a hero workout in honor of fallen Marine Cpl. Albert P. Gettings.
Former Sand Springs teacher and current Owasso assistant principal, Dylan Cahwee, was on hand to help raise money for his former students.
“It was great to see the community come together and raise money for the seniors,” Cahwee said.
Morgan Caywood and her husband Bo Caywood also competed in the event, and Morgan benefited from Senior Celebration when she was in high school.
“I took a break from CrossFit and have been on hiatus (power lifting and cardio on my lunch hour) since September, so I was a little nervous about the Hero workout,” Morgan Caywood said. “I committed to the fund raiser because I’ve been a member at both Sand Springs CrossFit gyms and love the community and was very excited to see them coming together for an event. The fact that it was for Senior Celebration was a huge bonus. I remember going my senior year and how thankful I was for such a fun, safe event, and how grateful all of the students were who won prizes from the raffles. I wanted to support that; support local businesses, support the community. (I want to) support the businesses that support the community. I was also fortunate that my partner (Rachel Howard), an absolute gem of a woman and amazing athlete, was understanding of my current, decreased level of fitness and didn’t complain one time about doing extra work when she saw me struggling.”
Howard didn’t have to adjust too much for Morgan Caywood, who has been out of the game for a few months.
“This was such a well-run, fun event for an awesome cause to support the youth and educational programs. I’m so glad to have been a part of it,” Howard said.
Nearly 50 teams of two participated and raised $1,006 in total donations for Senior Celebration.
Senior Celebration offers a safe and free non-alcoholic party for the graduating seniors, which includes games, food, fun and give-a-ways for college such as TVs, laptops, microwaves, mini-fridges and supplies.
