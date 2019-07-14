The Sand Springs Pilot Club made a $90 donation to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Comfort Crafters recently.
The donation reportedly helped purchase supplies to make fleece scarves and caps for children in a local elementary school. The RSVP Comfort Crafters reportedly meet two Fridays each month at the Case Community Center. The Pilot Club is a volunteer service organization.
Miki Nixon of the Pilot Club said the club chose the group to donate to as part of their regular donations to local nonprofit organizations.
“(The donation helps buy) fabric to make (scarves and caps) for our schools,” Annette Bowles of the RSVP group said. “Thanks for donating.”
RSVP of Tulsa is a partner agency of the Tulsa Area United Way. For more information, visit www.rsvptulsa.org. For more information about the Pilot Club, visit www.pilotclubcares.org.