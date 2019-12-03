(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
November 19
Christopher Allen Brummett, 32, of Sand Springs was arrested on a warrant.
Emma Irene Steelman, 37, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint for a stolen vehicle.
November 20
Nancy Louise Green, 56, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of sexual battery.
Anthony Gasston Wakeman, 35, of Tulsa was arrested on several warrants.
Charles Bell, 76, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of public intoxication.
Dakota Wayne Kelly, 22, of Sand Springs was arrested on complains of public intoxication.
November 21
Jacob Lee Crain, 22, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and warrants.
Ricky L. Brummett, 54, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled substance.
Amber Marie Brummett, 32, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Owen Brummett, 71, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled substance.
November 22
Jackie Dean Scott, 45, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of DUI, and speeding.
November 23
Blake Igert, 26, of Council Hill was arrested on complaints of public intoxication, obstructing an officer.
Rex Pedigo, 32, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of burglary in the first degree.
Quannah W. Ludlow, 35, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of DUI.
Brent Sloan, 28, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, trespassing, and warrants.
Benjamin J. Weaver, 38, of Claremore was arrested on complaints of aggravated DUI, driving while revoked, suspended or cancelled, unsafe turn, change lanes unsafely, transporting open liquor container.
November 24
Moses Sherrard Groover, 32. of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle Irene Massey, 31, of Sapulpa was arrested on complaints of possession of forged instruments, warrants.
Jessica R. Childers, 43, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny and trespassing.
Mary Michelle Brown, 38, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Taevon W. Whistenton, 28, of Sapulpa was arrested for warrants.
November 25
Joshua Miles Hall, 27, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.
November 26
John Daniel Bridgewater, 46, of Jenks was arrested on warrants.
Todd W. Harris, 29, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of threaten serious injury or death.
INCIDENTS
November 19
12:12 a.m. traffic stop. 600 block of N. Wilson Ave.
12:41 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 600 block of N. Wilson Ave.
1:16 a.m. vehicle check. 200 block of N. Main St.
2:17 a.m. vehicle check. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
3:12 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 400 block of W. Tobago Dr.
3:22 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 200 block S. Adams Rd.
5:01 a.m. intrusion alarm. 700 block of W. 41st St. S.
5:00 a.m. auto burglary. 7400 block of W. 7th St. S.
5:25 a.m. larceny. 2 block of E. 41st St. S.
9:45 a.m. vehicle check. 4200 block of S. 113th W. Ave.
10:24 a.m. burglary. 1200 block of N. Maple Ave.
10:33 a.m. welfare check. 700 block of W. 27th St.
11:16 a.m. welfare check. 600 block of N. Garfield Ave.
11:21 a.m. motorist assist. 100 block of W. 51st. St.
12:23 a.m. vandalism. 600 block of N. Wilson Ave.
2:08 a.m. runaway. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
2:19 a.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97.
3:53 a.m. DUI. 2500 block of S. HWY 97.
4:01 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 400 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
6:31 p.m. verbal threats. 200 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
7:34 p.m. runaway. 300 block of W. 35th St. Clyde Boyd Middle School.
9 p.m. residence check. 6000 block of S. 130th W. Ave.
10:04 p.m. auto theft recovery. 200 block of S. Lake Dr.
10:44 p.m. disturbance. 1100 block of N. Maple Ave.
November 20
1:45 a.m. intrusion alarm. 3400 block of S. HWY 97.
2:16 a.m. intrusion alarm. 3 block of E. 41st St. S.
3:57 a.m. general domestic. 500 block of W. Trinidad Dr.
5:30 a.m. disturbance. 500 block of W. Trinidad Dr.
5:57 a.m. intrusion alarm. 3400 block of S. HWY 97.
7:51 a.m. verbal threats. 300 block of W. 35th St.
7:56 a.m. intrusion alarm. 400 block of E. 6th St.
8:41 a.m. vehicle check. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
10:33 a.m. intrusion alarm. 1000 block of N. Main St.
10:35 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 700 block of E. pecan St.
12:35 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 600 block of N. Industrial Dr.
1:08 p.m. sexual assault. 1000 block of N. Wilson Ave.
1:52 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Bvd.
2:02 p.m. shots fired. 700 block of N. Roosevelt Ave.
2:41 p.m. motorist assist. 2900 block of S. HWY 97.
3:17 p.m. disturbance. 8200 block of W. Charles Page Blvd.
3:20 p.m. larceny. 700 block of N. Wilson Ave.
3:30 p.m. intrusion alarm. 1300 block of N. Old North Pl.
4:06 p.m. intrusion alarm. 5900 block of S. 138th W. Ave.
4:43 p.m. intrusion alarm. 10 block of 32nd Pl.
4:56 p.m. trespassing. 400 block of W. 31st Court S.
5:44 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 400 block of E. Broadway St.
5:49 p.m. fraud. 3400 block of S. 76th W. Ave.
6:29 p.m. runaway. 700 block of N. Birch Ave.
8:57 p.m. physical assault. 20000 block of W. 10th St. S.
10:09 p.m. disturbance. 500 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
November 21
12:13 a.m. trespassing. 3300 block of S 113th W. Ave.
1:45 a.m. disturbance. 500 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
3:07 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 400 block of N. HWY 97.
3:19 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 800 block of N. Industrial Ave.
6:24 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 200 block of N. Adams Rd.
8:56 a.m. runaway. 3300 block of S. Bermuda Dr.
9:59 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 700 block of E. Charles page Blvd.
11:51 a.m. fraud. 2500 block of S. HWY 97.
12:07 p.m. disturbance. 7700 block of W. parkway Blvd.
12:59 p.m. intrusion alarm. 4200 S. Whispering Creek Dr.
1:18 p.m. DUI. W Morrow Rd.
7:06 p.m. larceny. 3800 block of S. HWY 97.
7:44 p.m. 911 hangup. 1000 block of N. Washington Ave.
8:55 p.m. intrusion alarm. 7300 block of W. 41st St.
9:01 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 200 block of S. HWY 97.
9:47 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 200 block of S HWY 97.
10:32 p.m. burglary in progress. 1100 block of N. Maple Dr.
11:04 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 200 block of S. HWY 97.
November 22
4:16 a.m. vehicle check. 1400 block of E. Park Rd.
8:35 a.m. intrusion alarm. 400 block of W. 53rd Pl.
10:57 a.m. shots fired. 700 block of N. Garfield Ave.
11:35 a.m. verbal threats. 500 block of N. Adams Rd. CPHS.
1:26 p.m. disturbance. 100 block of N. Grant Ave.
2:44 p.m. citation arrest. 500 block of N. Adams Rd.
4:30 p.m. disturbance. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
7:14 p.m. intrusion alarm. 3400 block of S. HWY 97.
7:53 p.m. intrusion alarm. 200 block of S. Adams Rd.
November 23
12:20 a.m. larceny. 2 block of E 41st St.
1:46 a.m. welfare check. 1000 block of N. Garfield Ave.
4:54 a.m. auto theft. 900 block of N. Garfield Ave.
5:12 a.m. rape. address redacted.
3:44 a.m. intrusion alarm. 3400 block of S. HWY 97.
7:22 a.m. DUI. S HWY 97 and W. HWY 51.
8:03 a.m. burglary in progress. 300 block of N. Grant Ave.
8:36 a.m. intrusion alarm. 11000 block of W. HWY 97. Hicks Lighting.
11:01 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. E 11th St. N. and N Main St.
12:02 p.m. disturbance. 1000 block of N. Maple Ave.
12:08 p.m.intrusion alarm. 1200 N. Garfield Ave.
1:21 p.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97. Walmart.
1:48 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. S HWY 97 and E 34th St. S.
2:51 p.m. auto burglary. 500 block of N. McKinley Ave.
5:53 p.m. verbal threats. 500 block of N. Oakridge Dr.
6:57 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 3800 block of S. 97 HWY. Reasors.
7:17 p.m. disturbance. 600 block of E. Charles Page Blvd. Stage.
7:24 p.m. 911 hangup. 600 block of W 34th St.
9:13 p.m. vehicle check. 7700 block of W. Parkway Blvd.