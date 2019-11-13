(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
November 4
Steven Mark Casebier, 45, of Sand Springs, was arrested on warrants.
Lori Michelle Irwin, 48, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of DUI, driving while revoked, suspended or cancelled, transporting an open container, and drug paraphernalia.
Juvenile, 15, arrested on complaints of violating driver’s license law restrictions, runaway, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
November 5
Jason T. Conley, 24, of Mannford, was arrested on complaints of driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled, evading police officers/endangering others, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Jeffrey Bunch, 23, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery, interfering with an emergency call, and warrants.
November 6
Magen M. Ansart, 28, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.
Jeffrey Samuel Henson, 24, of Sand Springs was arrested on warrants.
November 7
Terrell Antwaine Harding, 33, of Tulsa, arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, and warrants.
INCIDENTS
November 1
12:34 suspicious pedestrian. 1400 block of W. Wekiwa Rd.
4:20 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 600 block of N. Roosevelt Ave.
6:25 a.m. intrusion alarm. 400 block of W. 41st St. S.
6:27 a.m. intrusion alarm. 7500 block of W. 41st St.
7:29 a.m. intrusion alarm. 500 block of W. 54th St.
7:57 a.m. general domestic. 1100 block N. Hickory Ave.
10:06 a.m. burglary. 2000 block of S. Adams Rd.
10:45 a.m. shots fired. 1100 block of N. Roosevelt Ave.
11:21 a.m. burglary. 200 block of S. Woodland Dr. Sand Springs Home.
12:20 p.m. violation of protective order. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
12:48 p.m. intrusion alarm. 5300 block of S. Redbud Dr.
4:00 p.m. fighting. 100 block of 32nd St.
4:31 p.m. DUI. E 41st S. and HWY 97.
4:45 p.m. verbal threats. 500 block of W. 47th St.
November 2
12:14 a.m. disturbance. 8 block of W. 40th St. S.
12:31 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 4400 block of S. Redbud Dr.
2:05 a.m. DUI. 3400 block of S. HWY 97.
2:18 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 4600 block of S. Redbud Dr.
7:57 a.m. intrusion alarm. 4000 block of S. HWY 97.
8:51 a.m. animal control. E. Old North Rd. and N. Adams Rd.
9:09 a.m. burglary. 200 block of S. Woodland Dr.
10:12 a.m. verbal threats. 20000 block of W. 9th Place S.
11:53 a.m. welfare check. 3400 block of S. 113th W. Ave.
12:18 p.m. auto burglary. 1300 block of N. Pin Oak Dr.
12:33 p.m. larceny. 500 block of E. Plaza Ct. Dollar General.
12:58 p.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97. Walmart.
2:07 p.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97 . Walmart.
3:37 p.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97. Walmart.
7:12 p.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97. Walmart.
9:47 p.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97. Walmart.
11:06 p.m. violate protective order. 7700 block of Parkway
November 6
12:20 a.m. welfare check. 500 block of N. Adams Rd.
12:43 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 300 block of N. Cleveland Ave.
3:44 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. W. Angus Drive and Greenan Drive.
5:02 a.m. intrusion alarm. 700 block of W. 41st Street.
9:54 a.m. harassment. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
11:09 a.m. disturbance. 400 block of E. Plaza Ct.
12:51 p.m. disturbance. 500 block of N. Cleveland.
1:11 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 400 block of N. Wilson Ave.
1:11 p.m. DUI. 8100 block of W HWY 412.
1:56 p.m. auto burglary. 1700 block of E. Holly Ave.
4:21 p.m. fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
4:22 p.m. indecent exposure. 1300 block of N. Garfield Ave.
5:10 p.m. shots fired. E 48th Court and S. McKinley.
6:26 p.m. DUI. 2800 block of S. HWY 97.
8:10 p.m. vehicle check. 200 block of S. HWY 97. Walmart.
November 7
12:39 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 7700 block of W. Parkway Blvd.
4:55 a.m. intrusion alarm. 200 block of S. Adams Rd.
7:07 a.m. civil. 500 block of N. Roosevelt.
7:22 a.m. disturbance. 600 block of N. Cleveland Ave.
8:08 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 900 block of E. Pecan St.
8:24 a.m. intrusion alarm. 1100 block of W. Wekiwa Rd.
8:40 a.m. intrusion alarm. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
8:42 a.m. civil. 500 block of W. 31st St. S.
8:48 a.m. general domestic. 1100 block of N. Hickory Ave.
10:12 a.m. child abuse. Sex crime. address withheld.
10:44 a.m. fraud. 1100 block of Woodland Pl.
12:03 p.m. child abuse. Sex crime. address withheld.
12:42 p.m. disturbance. 1100 block of Charles Page Blvd.
12:45 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
1:38 p.m. escort. W. Morrow Rd.
3:16 p.m. larceny. 3700 block of S. Maple Dr.
4:44 p.m. auto burglary. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
4:49 p.m. DUI. 3400 block of S. HWY 97.
5:13 p.m. suicide attempt. 100 block of W. 44th St.
5:31 p.m. intrusion alarm. 900 block of N. Franklin Ave.
5:56 p.m. missing person. 500 block of N. Adams Rd.
7:01 p.m. auto theft. 200 block of S. HWY 97. Walmart.
9:27 p.m. welfare check. 100 block of W. 34th St.
10:44 p.m. shots fired. 20000 block of W. 10th St. S.