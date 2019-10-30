(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
October 21
Shawn Franklin Johnson, 44, was arrested on complaints of equipment violation, disobeying a traffic control device, driving while suspended or revoked.
John Abayomi Olugbenga Ogunyomi, 22, was arrested on complaints of failure to remain at property damage incident, failure to yield from yield sign to vehicle.
Loy Dillinger, 48 was arrested on complaints of actual physical control at the 500 block of Hinton.
Jerek Duane Montgomery, 39, was arrested on warrants.
October 22
Christopher J. McDonald, 35, was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, interfering with an emergency call, felon in possession of a firearm, actual physical control, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
October 23
Ronald Dewayne Miller, 24, was arrested on complaints of trespassing, petty larceny.
October 24
Bianca LeAnn Burr, 26, arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while suspended or revoked, warrants.
Micheal Jerrod Hill, 41, arrested on complaints of DUI.
INCIDENTS
October 21
6:23 a.m. animal control at the 300 block of E. 40 St.
9:18 a.m. fraud at the 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
10:13 a.m. trespassing at the 300 block of S. Spruce St.
10:29 a.m. intrusion alarm at the 400 block of Tobago Dr.
12:56 p.m. verbal threats at the 7700 block of Parkway Blvd.
1:35 p.m. fraud at the 600 block of Morrow Rd.
2:50 p.m. fraud at the 600 block of Morrow Rd.
4:37 p.m. DUI at the 1000 block of N. Roosevelt Ave.
7:53 p.m. disturbance at the 700 block of N. Birch Ave.
October 22
1:04 a.m. suspicious pedestrian at the 200 block of S. HWY 97.
1:34 a.m. trespassing at the 200 block of S. HWY 97.
3:25 a.m. suspicious pedestrian at the 9100 block of W. HWY 412.
7:13 a.m. intrusion alarm at the 200 block of S. Adams Rd.
9:25 a.m. verbal threats at the 4000 block of S. 113, Beauty Works.
10:22 a.m. 911 hang up at the 500 block of Colony Dr.
10:49 a.m. assault in progress at the 1000 block of N. Holly Ave.
12:39 p.m. welfare check at the 700 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
1:49 p.m. trespassing at the 200 block of S. HWY 97.
5:41 p.m. disturbance at the 800 block of N. Cleveland Ave.
October 24
2:22 a.m. suspicious pedestrian at the 900 block of E. Pecan St.
6:13 a.m. auto burglary at the 200 block of S. Apple Creek Dr.
7:55 a.m. intrusion alarm at 3900 S. HWY 97.
7:57 a.m. child abuse at (address redacted)
8:31 a.m. sexual assault at the 300 block of N. Denver Ave.
8:51 a.m. welfare check at the 300 block of S. Spruce Court.
11:37 a.m. verbal threats at 100 block of W. 4th St., Page Academy.