(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
October 25
Tony Lee McCoy, 38, was arrested on a DUI complaint.
James D. Pena-Garza, 21, was arrested on warrants.
October 26
Robert Miller, 41, was arrested on warrants.
Charles L. Castle, 62, was arrest on several warrants.
Juveline, 16, was arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana.
October 28
Jeremy Scott Joiner, 35, was arrested on complaints of uttering a forged instrument, felon in possession of firearm, trespass after being forbidden, and possessing forged instruments.
Miranda Jo Oslin, 34, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, and trespassing.
October 30
Juvenile, 17, on complaints or possession of stolen vehicle, false impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, address redacted.
October 31
Teressa Janette Cates, 51, was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery.
Ronald Dewayne Miller, 24, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Joshua Miles Hall, 27, was arrested on warrants for possessing a stolen credit card.
Joseph Dennis Mapp, 38, was arrested on warrants.
INCIDENTS
October 25
7:53 a.m. intrusion alarm. 200 block of N. Fairway Circle.
8:37 a.m. escort. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
9:18 a.m. welfare check. 100 block of E. 38 St. Heartland Village Aprts.
10:42 a.m. intrusion alarm. 1200 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
12:15 p.m. larceny. 500 block of N. Adams Rd. CPHS.
1:50 p.m. missing person. 4200 block of Sunburst East.
2:00 p.m. child abuse. sex crime. address redacted.
3:00 p.m. disturbance. 400 block of N. Wilson Ave.
3:47 p.m. fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
3:57 p.m. fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
5:14 p.m. MVA-leave the scene. 3800 block of S. HWY 97
8:20 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 1600 block of W. Wekiwa Rd.
8:36 p.m. disturbance. 8000 block of W. Parkway Blvd.
8:55 p.m. motorist assist. 200 block of E. Morrow Rd.
October 26
12:16 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 1000 block of N. HWY 97.
2:41 a.m. disturbance. 300 block W. 42 St.
9:30 a.m. welfare check. 200 W. 4 St.
10:51 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 1000 block of N. Adams Rd.
10:59 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 700 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
2:18 p.m. auto burglary. 1600 W. Timber Dr.
3:38 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. E. Broadway St. and N. McKinley.
3:48 p.m. disturbance. 20000 block of W. 9 Place S.
4:23 p.m. intrusion alarm. 9 block of Broadway St.
6:34 p.m. phone call threat. 700 N. Elder Ave.
7:54 p.m. intrusion alarm. 1200 block of N. McKinley Ave.
9:08 p.m. vehicle check 1000 block of N. Roosevelt Ave.
9:40 p.m. intrusion alarm. 8700 block of W. Charles Page Blvd.
October 28
12:17 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 200 block of E. Broadway St.
12:31 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 100 block of S. Adams Rd.
3:21 a.m. occupied vehicle. 200 block of S. Adams Rd. Kum&GO
7:26 a.m. intrusion alarm. 100 block of S. Woodland Dr.
8:28 a.m. larceny. 600 block of N. Wilson Ave.
9:42 a.m. auto burglary. 100 block of W. Morrow Rd. Holiday Inn.
9:47 a.m. fraud. 200 block of N. Roosevelt Ave.
1:08 p.m. residence check. 5 block of E. 31 Place.
2:58 p.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97. Walmart.
4:05 p.m. disturbance. 2800 block of S. Bermuda Ave.
5:14 p.m. general domestic. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
5:33 p.m. runaway. 7700 block of W. Parkway Blvd.
7:41 p.m. larceny. 5500 block of S. HWY 97. A&S Fuel.
8:35 p.m. larceny. 3800 block of S. HWY 97.
8:46 p.m. physical assault. 600 block of W. 4 St.
9:35 p.m. residence check. 500 block of W. Trinidad Dr.
9:53 p.m. residence check. 5 block of E. 31 Place.
October 29
3:49 a.m. larceny. 2 block of E. 41 St. QuikTrip
5:03 a.m. intrusion alarm. 700 block of N. 81 W. Ave.
6:25 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 700 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
6:55 a.m. intrusion alarm. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Rd. Rib Crib.
9:19 a.m. intrusion alarm. 400 block of W. Jamaica Court.
9:51 a.m. auto burglary. 5300 block of S. Skylane Place.
11:34 a.m. fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
11:41 a.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97. Walmart.
1:15 p.m. burglary. 700 block of N. 81 W. Ave. Mini Storage.
2:08 p.m. disturbance. 100 block of W. 40 Place.
2:39 p.m. auto burglary. 4300 S. Woodland Ave.
3:22 p.m. violate protective order. 400 block of N. Roosevelt Ave.
3:27 p.m. intrusion alarm. 400 block of S. Lincoln St.
4:05 p.m. intrusion alarm. 1000 block of N. Wilson Ave.
October 30
12:30 a.m. vehicle check. 200 block of E. Morrow Rd.
1:26 a.m. sex crime. Address redacted.
1:35 a.m. 911 hang up. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
2:01 a.m. vehicle check. 1700 block of E. Park Rd.
7:37 a.m. traffic stop. 100 block W. 51st St. South.
8:13 a.m. intrusion alarm. 4000 block of S. 68th W. Court.
8:50 a.m. MVA with injury. 1300 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
9:15 a.m. sexual assault. 300 block of N. Denver Ave.
9:33 a.m. disturbance. 600 block of N. Washington Ave.
10:04 a.m. welfare check. 300 block of W. 12th St. North.
10:16 a.m. welfare check. 100 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
10:40 a.m. property found. 3500 block of S. 113 W. Ave.
11:40 a.m. welfare check. 100 block of E. 48 St.
2:39 p.m. physical assault. 500 block of W. 36 St.
4:27 p.m. vehicle check. 600 block of W. 2 St.
4:31 p.m. motorist assist. 1000 block of W. Wekiwa Rd.
5:01 p.m. DUI. 400 block of E. 2 St.
5:46. Suicide attempt. 7700 block of W. Parkway Blvd.
7:26 p.m. disturbance. 100 block of S. Woodland Dr.
7:51 p.m. disturbance. 1200 block of E. 8 St.
10:53 p.m. disturbance. 500 block of N. Main St.
11:02 p.m. larceny. 2 block of E. 41St.
11:19 p.m. runaway. 7700 W. Parkway Blvd.
11:28 p.m. verbal threats. 500 block of N. Main.
11:56 p.m. occupied vehicle. 700 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
October 31
12:35 a.m. intrusion alarm. 7800 block of Parkway Blvd.
1:29 a.m. assault in progress. 500 block of N. Main St.
2:21 a.m. disturbance. 500 N. Main St.
4:55 a.m. trespassing. 200 block of HWY 97. QuikTrip
8:34 a.m. intrusion alarm. 7700 W. Parkway Blvd.
11:56 a.m. phone call threat. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
1:45 p.m. welfare check. 4700 block of S. Spruce Dr.
2:26 p.m. larceny. 1100 block of N. Hickory Ave.
4:27 p.m. larceny. 200 block of HWY 97. Walmart.
5:32 p.m. violating protective order. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
6:55 p.m. disturbance. 600 block of W. 46 Place.
7:23 p.m. 911 hang up. 4600 block of E. Spruce Dr.
8:43 p.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97.
10:09 p.m. disturbance. 900 block of N. Wilson Ave.
10:11 p.m. runaway. 1000 block of N. Maple Ave.
10:49 p.m. vandalism in progress. 400 block of E. 6 St.