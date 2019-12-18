(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
December 3
Jacqueline Marjonnie Mills, 29, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, false impersonation, trafficking in controlled substance, possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Joseph Dennis Mapp, 38, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of trespassing, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Juvenile, 17, was arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and receiving stolen property.
Juvenile, 16, was arrested for warrants.
Austin Dea Oliver Hill, 20, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm while on probation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
December 4
Devon Price, 23, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, and warrants.
Dana Marie Smith, 30, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of public intoxication.
December 5
D’Ron Deshay Smith, 32, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Daryon Maurice martin, 18, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
December 7
Louis A. Rinowski, 34, of Sand Springs was arrested on warrants.
Cresta Williams, 32, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny and public intoxication.
Elmer Ray Tracy, 54, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
December 8
Garland Ovel Maddox, 46, of Sapulpa was arrested on complaints of attempted larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Monica Rose Stanley, 25, of Tulsa was arrest on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony, and warrants.
INCIDENTS
December 3
12:45 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S. ADAMS; Kum and Go.
4:51 a.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of S. HWY 97.
6:00 a.m. Prisoner Maint 600 block of W MORROW Rd.
7:23 a.m. Auto Theft. 400 block of N GARFIELD AVE.
8:51 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 500 block of E PLAZA CT; El Patron.
10:05 a.m. Missing Person. 400 block of W OVERHOLT DR.
12:38 p.m. Threats (Verbal). 100 block of N WILSON AVE.
12:52 p.m. Burglary IP. 1100 block of N HICKORY AVE.
3:03 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of N GRANT AVE.
3:07 p.m. Drugs. 14 block of W 4th ST.
3:22 p.m. Disturbance. 1000 block of N WILSON AVE.
3:26 p.m. Citation Arrest. 14 block of W 4th ST.
3:30 p.m. Sexual Assault 300 block of N DENVER AVE.
4:51 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 11200 block of W HWY 64.
5:42 p.m. Larceny. 100 block of N WILSON AVE.
6:49 p.m. Disturbance. 4200 block of SUNBURST WEST.
7:29 p.m. Domestic (Gen). 20300 block of W 9 PL S.
11:46 p.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of S LAKE DR.
December 4
2:35 a.m. Disturbance. 100 block of W 32 ST S.
2:39 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 900 block of N FRANKLIN AVE.
6:46 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 8000 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
7:05 a.m. Intrusion Alarm 700 block of N 81 W AVE.
9:13 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 700 block of W TOBAGO DR.
9:24 a.m. Sexual Assault. 1200 block of N GARFIELD AVE.
10:30 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 3800 block of S 113 W AVE.
10:38 a.m. Fraud. 1000 block of N ADAMS RD.
11:11 a.m. Suicide Attempt. 700 block of N MAIN ST.
12:39 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
3:29 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 2500 block of S HWY 97.
4:32 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 3200 block of S 113 W AVE.
4:41 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
6:28 p.m. Disturbance. 7400 block of W 38 ST S.
7:03 p.m. DUI. 200 block S HWY 97.
7:49 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
9:40 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 500 block of S APPLE CREEK DR.
11:22 p.m. DUI. 200 block of N ADAMS RD.
December 5
12:25 a.m. Larceny IP. 200 block of S HWY 97.
7:44 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 5300 block of S REDBUD DR.
8:24 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 500 block of N GRANT AVE.
8:31 a.m. Disturbance. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
8:56 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 3300 block of S SPRINGTREE LN.
9:57 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 500 block of E PLAZA CT.
10:00 a.m. Burglary. 7700 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
11:13 a.m. E911 Hang Up. 10 block of W 5 ST.
1:43 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 1600 block of E FIR DR.
4:29 p.m. Auto Theft. 20400 block of W 6 ST.
5:21 p.m. Assault (Physical). 100 block of E BROADWAY ST
6:01 p.m. Larceny IP. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
7:57 p.m. Burglary. 700 block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
9:03 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 200 block of W 5 ST.
December 7
12:18 a.m. Burglary-Auto. 700 block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
1:33 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 3800 block of S HWY 97.
2:17 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
3:23 a.m. Vehicle Check. 1000 block of N INDUSTRIAL AVE.
4:50 p.m. Disturbance. 1000 block of N WILSON AVE.
5:09 p.m. Larceny. 3900 block of S 97 HWY; Mi Pueblo.
6:06 p.m. Burglary IP. 1200 block of N GARFIELD AVE.
6:57 p.m. Civil. 700 block of N MAIN ST.
7:28 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of E CHARLES PAGE BLVD; Atwoods.
7:44 p.m. Burglary. 4400 block of S SPRUCE DR.
8:04 p.m. Assault (Physical). 7400 block of W 34 ST.
8:16 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
9:36 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
11:17 p.m. Vehicle Check. 900 block of E PECAN ST.
December 8
4:23 a.m. Larceny. 20o block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
8:36 a.m. Burglary-Auto. 700 block of E 7 CT.
9:17 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 200 block of N FAIRWAY CIR.
11:46 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
12:27 p.m. Disturbance. 5 block of E 32 PL.
1:38 p.m. Disturbance IP. 200 block of S HWY 97.
2:10 p.m. Burglary. 1900 block of E 10 ST.
2:55 p.m. Welfare Check. 90 block of S 97 HWY; McDonalds
3:36 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 7800 block of W 7 ST S.
8:20 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 200 block of S HWY 97.
8:55 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 30 block of W ALEXANDER BLVD; Colton’s Steakhouse.
11:17 p.m. Threats( Verbal) 4200 block of SUNBURST WEST
11:50 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.