(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
January 1
Joseph Scott Rigsby, 32, of Pryor was arrested on a complaint of public intoxication.
Nicholas Wayne Hall, 23, of Sand springs was arrested on complaints of possession of controlled drugs, possession of paraphernalia, warrants.
Dameca Daseana Fields, 26, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, warrants.
Devahun Lee McMillion, 40, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny.
Demetrius Rasean Fields, 21, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny.
Cameron Oshay Clark, 18, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny.
January 2
Juvenile, 17, was arrested on complaints of obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dewayne R. Etzkorn, 55, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.
Dewayne Dawes, 55, of Sand Springs was arrested on warrants.
Kyle Dewayne Spillers, 28, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints petty larceny and trespassing.
Jackie Dean McLearan, 50, of Cleveland was arrested on possession of controlled drugs, improper left turn, warrants.
Scott Rex Mills, 33, of Hominy was arrested on obstructing an officer, warrants.
January 3
Jody Ivan Quintana, 43, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of DUI.
Robert Lee Higgins, 72 of Cleveland was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Stephanie l. Fipps, 43, of Tulsa was arrested on petty larceny, warrants.
Amber Dawn Burnett, 32, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of trespassing after forbidden, petty larceny from retailer, obtaining money by fraud under $500.
Miracle Anne Smith, 36, of Tahlequah was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, obstructing an officer, trespassing after being forbidden, obtaining money by fraud under $500.
Alan Parish, 39, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
January 4
Jeremy R. McGinnis, 38, of Sand Springs was arrested for warrants.
Clint Jack Baggett, 39, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of driving while suspended, speeding.
Eileen Duvall, 56, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Emmett Joe Manley, 33, homeless, was arrested on complaints of trespassing, petty larceny.
January 5
Shelly Nicole Denham, 28, was arrested on warrants.
Rickey G. Williams, of Claremore was arrested on complaints of possession of controlled drugs, possession of marijuana, trespassing, obstructing an officer.
Timothy David Spencer, 38, of Broken Arrow was arrested on complaints of obstructing an officer, trespassing.
January 6
Daniel Joseph Kell, 41, of Prue was arrested on indecent exposure, warrants.
Tamara Ann Miller, 31, of Sand Springs was arrested on warrants.
Debra Hart, 49, of Owasso was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, trespassing, warrants.
January 7
Tiffany Lea Higgins, 42, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of possession of controlled drugs, possession of paraphernalia.
January 8
Kathy Dean ballard, 59, of Tulsa was arrested for warrants.
Daniel R. Saul, 57, of Broken Arrow was arrested for warrants.
INCIDENTS
January 1
12:58 a.m. Motorist Assist. 2oo block of S ADAMS RD.
1:48 a.m. Disturbance. 800 block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
2:58 a.m. MVA-Leave Scene. 600 block of W 9 ST.
5:17 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 1600 block of W 4 ST.
5:46 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 5400 block of S HWY 97.
8:39 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 200 block of S ADAMS RD.
11:52 a.m. Miscellaneous. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
1:17 p.m. Larceny. 10 block of E 38 ST; Autozone.
1:54 p.m. Property. 400 block of W 9 ST.
3:01 p.m. Larceny. 7700 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
7:21 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
7:39 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 200 block of S HWY 97.
7:44 p.m. Disturbance. 400 block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
7:59 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of N GRANT AVE.
8:14 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
9:17 p.m. Threats (Verbal). 300 block of W 12 ST N.
9:23 p.m. Disturbance. 8000 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
9:49 p.m. DUI. 200 block of S HWY 97.
January 2
12:05 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 1000 block of N ASH.
12:37 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of N GRANT AVE.
2:01 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 11300 block of W HWY 64.
8:00 a.m. Follow Up. 4600 block of S MAPLE DR.
10:04 a.m. Property. 400 block of W MORROW RD.
10:21 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 1400 block of E OLD NORTH RD.
11:47 a.m. Residence Check. 300 block of S SPRUCE CT.
12:07 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
2:12 p.m. Welfare Check. 700 block of W 26 ST.
2:17 p.m. Larceny. 7700 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
7:06 p.m. Civil. 2800 block of S MAPLE DR.
7:29 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 8 block of W 40 ST S.
9:48 p.m. Vehicle Check. 500 block of N ADAMS RD.
10:24 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 4400 block of S 129 W AVE.
11:14 p.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of S HWY 97.
January 3
1:45 a.m. Disturbance. 4900 block of S GREENAN DR.
2:04 a.m. MVA W Injury. 500 block of E 41 ST S.
2:27 a.m. Burg/Auto IP. 500 block of S APPLE CREEK DR.
2:58 a.m. Motorist Assist. 700 block of N HWY 97.
3:46 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 7600 block of W CHARLES PAGE BLVD.
3:55 a.m. Miscellaneous. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
5:14 a.m. DUI. 300 block of S HWY 97.
9:56 a.m. Parking. 1200 block of E CHARLES PAGE BLVD.
11:05 a.m. Residence Check. 4900 block of S GREENAN DR.
11:11 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of E 12 ST.
11:26 a.m. Disturbance. 1000 block of N MCKINLEY AVE.
11:38 a.m. App Non. 2 block of E 41 ST S.
12:01 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 200 block of N MAIN ST.
1:32 p.m. Traffic Stop. 100 block of N LINCOLN AVE.
2:01 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
2:02 p.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of N GRANT AVE.
3:01 p.m. Disturbance. 1000 block of N MCKINLEY AVE.
3:32 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 200 block of E MORROW RD.
3:53 p.m. Disturbance. 4200 block of S GREENTREE WAY.
4:17 p.m. Fraud. 200 block of W MORROW RD; O’Reilly Auto Parts.
4:25 p.m. Missing Person. 4800 block of S NASSAU AVE.
5:23 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
5:42 p.m. Auto Theft. 3400 block of S 113 W AVE.
6:53 p.m. Larceny IP. 200 block of S HWY 97.
6:59 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
7:36 p.m. Threats (Verbal). 400 block of E PLAZA CT.
7:53 p.m. Larceny IP. 200 block of S HWY 97.
8:09 p.m. Mental + EOD. 20 block of E BROADWAY ST.
8:59 p.m. Larceny. 10 block of E 34 ST; Dominos Pizza.
11:43 p.m. Larceny. 7700 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
January 4
12:42 a.m. Welfare Check. 100 block of W 31 ST S.
12:51 a.m. Vandalism. 7200 block of W 35 ST.
1:33 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 20 block of W 41 ST S.
2:16 a.m. DUI. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
2:29 a.m. Vehicle Check. 1100 block of E CHARLES PAGE BLVD.
3:01 a.m. DUI. 4200 block of S WALNUTCREEK DR.
8:55 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 3700 block of S HWY 97.
10:59 a.m. Vehicle Check. 400 block of E 6 ST N.
11:48 a.m. Disturbance. 400 block of E PLAZA CT.
12:42 p.m. Vandalism. 7300 block of W 35 ST.
3:31 p.m. Vandalism. 3300 block of S 72 W AVE.
5:44 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
6:36 p.m. Vandalism. 7500 block of W 35 ST.
6:51 p.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of S HWY 97.
11:03 p.m. E911 Hang Up. 4700 block of S SPRUCE DR.