(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
November 19
Christopher Allen Brummett, 32, of Sand Springs was arrested for a warrant.
Emma Irene Steelman, 37, of Tulsa was arrest on a complaint of possessing a stolen vehicle.
November 20
Nancy Louise Green, 56, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of sexual battery.
Anthony Gasston Wakeman, 35, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.
Charles L. Bell, 76, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of public intoxication.
Dakota Wayne Kelly, 22, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of public intoxication.
INCIDENTS
November 15
5:04 a.m. intrusion alarm. 1200 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
5:15 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 1100 block of N. Hickory Ave.
5:48 a.m. intrusion alarm. 1600 block of W. Timber Dr.
7:20 a.m. intrusion alarm. 800 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
7:31 a.m. intrusion alarm. 700 block of N. 81st. W. Ave.
9:08 a.m. intrusion alarm. 3400 block of S. HWY 97.
10:27 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. W 10th St. N. and Wilson Ave.
10:45 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. W 1st St. N. and N. Garfield Ave.
11:42 a.m. phone call threat. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
11:48 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 200 block of E. Morrow Rd.
1:41 p.m. trespassing. 200 block of S. HWY 97. QuikTrip.
2:22 p.m. verbal threats. 1100 block of N. Cleveland Ave.
4:17 p.m. intrusion alarm. 7300 block of W. 41st St. S.
5:18 p.m. intrusion alarm. 10 block of E. 32nd Pl.
6:18 p.m. violate protective order. 700 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
6:31 p.m. suicide attempt. 200 block of S. HWY 97.
7:03 p.m. 911 hangup. 200 block of E. Morrow Rd.
8:33 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 600 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
8:42 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 12000 block of W. HWY 64.
11:24 p.m. intrusion alarm. 2300 block of E. 45th Pl.
11:23 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 300 block of N. Washington Ave.
November 19
12:12 a.m. traffic stop. 600 block of N. Wilson Ave.
12:41 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 600 block of N. Wilson Ave.
1:16 a.m. vehicle check. 200 block of N. Main St.
2:17 a.m. vehicle check. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
3:12 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 400 block of W. Tobago Dr.
3:22 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 200 block S. Adams Rd.
5:01 a.m. intrusion alarm. 700 block of W. 41st St. S.
5:00 a.m. auto burglary. 7400 block of W. 7th St. S.
5:25 a.m. larceny. 2 block of E. 41st St. S.
9:45 a.m. vehicle check. 4200 block of S. 113th W. Ave.
10:24 a.m. burglary. 1200 block of N. Maple Ave.
10:33 a.m. welfare check. 700 block of W. 27th St.
11:16 a.m. welfare check. 600 block of N. Garfield Ave.
11:21 a.m. motorist assist. 100 block of W. 51st. St.
12:23 a.m. vandalism. 600 block of N. Wilson Ave.
2:08 a.m. runaway. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
2:19 a.m. larceny. 200 block of S. HWY 97.
3:53 a.m. DUI. 2500 block of S. HWY 97.
4:01 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 400 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
6:31 p.m. verbal threats. 200 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
7:34 p.m. runaway. 300 block of W. 35th St. Clyde Boyd Middle School.
9 p.m. residence check. 6000 block of S. 130th W. Ave.
10:04 p.m. auto theft recovery. 200 block of S. Lake Dr.
10:44 p.m. disturbance. 1100 block of N. Maple Ave.
November 20
1:45 a.m. intrusion alarm. 3400 block of S. HWY 97.
2:16 a.m. intrusion alarm. 3 block of E. 41st St. S.
3:57 a.m. general domestic. 500 block of W. Trinidad Dr.
5:30 a.m. disturbance. 500 block of W. Trinidad Dr.
5:57 a.m. intrusion alarm. 3400 block of S. HWY 97.
7:51 a.m. verbal threats. 300 block of W. 35th St.
7:56 a.m. intrusion alarm. 400 block of E. 6th St.
8:41 a.m. vehicle check. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
10:33 a.m. intrusion alarm. 1000 block of N. Main St.
10:35 a.m. suspicious pedestrian. 700 block of E. pecan St.
12:35 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 600 block of N. Industrial Dr.
1:08 p.m. sexual assault. 1000 block of N. Wilson Ave.
1:52 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Bvd.
2:02 p.m. shots fired. 700 block of N. Roosevelt Ave.
2:41 p.m. motorist assist. 2900 block of S. HWY 97.
3:17 p.m. disturbance. 8200 block of W. Charles Page Blvd.
3:20 p.m. larceny. 700 block of N. Wilson Ave.
3:30 p.m. intrusion alarm. 1300 block of N. Old North Pl.
4:06 p.m. intrusion alarm. 5900 block of S. 138th W. Ave.
4:43 p.m. intrusion alarm. 10 block of 32nd Pl.
4:56 p.m. trespassing. 400 block of W. 31st Court S.
5:44 p.m. suspicious pedestrian. 400 block of E. Broadway St.
5:49 p.m. fraud. 3400 block of S. 76th W. Ave.
6:29 p.m. runaway. 700 block of N. Birch Ave.
8:57 p.m. physical assault. 20000 block of W. 10th St. S.
10:09 p.m. disturbance. 500 block of N. Lincoln Ave.