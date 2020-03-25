(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
March 12
Esthan E. Pasechnick, 30, of Sapulpa was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled substance, and warrants.
Nicholas James Brown, 22, of Sand Springs was arrested for warrants.
Ronnie L. Flautt, 63, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery, warrants.
March 13
Astion Denise Lucy, 33, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of public intoxication, and possession of a controlled drugs.
March 14
Cody Bledsoe, 28, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.
Joseph Andrew Garzoe III, 36, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving stolen property, warrants.
March 15
Marlyshia michelle Hill, 29, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of petty larceny and trespassing.
March 16
Daniel Joseph Knell, 41, of prue was arrested on complaints of public intoxication, disturbing the peace.
Kyle Dewaye Spillers, 28, of Tulsa was arrested for warrants.
Annie Kay McGinnis, 40, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of DUI, improper right turn, failure to insure motor vehicle, failure to remain at property damage accident.
Bryce Anthony Reamy, 35, of Sperry was arrested on complaints petty larceny, trespassing, possession of controlled substance.
Marie Cisneros, 18, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Calista Dawn Worsham, 19, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of petty larceny.
March 17
Monique Salmon, 29, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
INCIDENTS
March 11
12:30 a.m. Disturbance. 800 block of N CLEVELAND.
2:29 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 200 block of S HWY 97.
2:32 a.m. Miscellaneous. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
2:50 a.m. Bldg Business. 2100 block of S ADAMS RD.
3:15 a.m. Comp Off ST. 100 block of W 53 PL S.
5:30 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 100 block of E BROADWAY ST.
7:23 a.m. Traffic Hazard. 1000 block of W WEKIWA RD.
10:14 a.m. Fraud. 300 block of W PRATTWOOD DR.
11:00 a.m. Burglary. 1100 block of E CHARLES PAGE BLVD.
1:59 p.m. Citation Arrest. 500 block of N ADAMS RD
3:14 p.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of S LAKE DR.
5:07 p.m. Civil. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
5:30 p.m. Missing Person. 7700 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
5:45 p.m. DUI. 510 block of W PEPPERMINT DR.
5:48 p.m. Domestic (Gen). 300 block of W 32 ST.
5:52 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 20 block of E 34 ST; Utica Park Clinic.
9:50 p.m. MVA W Injury. 9000 block of W HWY 64.
March 12
12:23 a.m. Vehicle Check. 2 block of E 41 ST; QuikTrip (South).
2:26 a.m. Vehicle Check. 1200 block of E CHARLES PAGE BLVD; Kmart (closed).
2:29 a.m. Comp Off ST. 220 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
4:03 a.m. Vehicle Check. 2200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
4:10 a.m. Residence Check. 200 block of E 41 ST.
6:41 a.m. Burglary-Auto. 7800 block of W PARKWAY BLVD; Hampton Inn — Hotel.
6:46 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 700 block of W 41 ST.
10:39 a.m. Fraud. 100 block of E BROADWAY ST;Rankin Veterinary Hospital.
11:45 a.m. Attempt Serve. 500 block of N MAIN ST.
1:22 p.m. Domestic (Gen). 900 block of N MCKINLEY AVE.
2:36 p.m. Fraud. 100 block of W 31 PL.
3:08 p.m. Ped Suspicious. W HWY 51 & S HWY 97.
3:22 p.m. Runaway. 400 block of N FRANKLIN AVE.
4:03 p.m. Comp Off ST. 400 block of N BROADWAY CT;PAIN MANAGEMENT OKLAHOMA.
5:12 p.m. Threats (Verbal). 700 block of W 41 ST.
7:08 p.m. Shots Fired. 1100 block of E 10 PL N.
7:11 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 1700 block of E HOLLY AVE.
7:15 p.m. Fighting IP. 2300 block of S HWY 97.
7:33 p.m. Residence Check. 800 block of N MAIN ST.
7:48 p.m. Auto Theft. 900 block of N BIRCH AVE.
8:16 p.m. Domestic (Gen). 4300 block of SUNBURST WEST.
8:22 p.m. Disturbance. 900 block of N MCKINLEY AVE.
11:00 p.m. Suicide Attempt. 100 block of W 32 ST.
11:18 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 200 block of N WILSON AVE.
March 13
7:29 a.m. Burglary-Auto. 2100 block of E 45 PL.
8:03 a.m. Motorist Assist. 1600 block of E 10 ST N.
9:37 a.m. Dest Prop. 900 block of N MCKINLEY AVE.
12:02 p.m. Information. 300 block of E 2; BancFirst — North.
1:02 p.m. Welfare Check. 11200 block of W HWY 412.
1:41 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
3:07 p.m. Runaway. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
4:10 p.m. Vehicle Check. W 33 ST S & S MAPLE DR.
6:10 p.m. Welfare Check. 5400 block of S EVERETT AVE.
6:53 p.m. Animal Control. 800 block of N ASH AVE.
7:34 p.m. MVA-Leave Scene. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
8:44 p.m. Vehicle Check. 4000 block of S RAWSON RD.
9:18 p.m. E911 Hang Up. 4300 block of SUNBURST WEST.
9:36 p.m. Fighting. 100 block of W 53 PL S.
9:39 p.m. Occupied Veh. 100 block of N WILSON AVE.
10:52 p.m. Prowler. 200 block of N GRANT AVE.
11:08 p.m. Runaway. 800 block of N OAKRIDGE DR.
March 14
5:21 a.m. Comp Off ST. 100 block of N INDUSTRIAL AVE.
10:14 a.m. Residence Check. 4800 block of S GREENAN DR.
10:28 a.m. Larceny. 90 block of S HWY 97.
10:33 a.m. Animal Control. 300 block of W 41 ST S.
10:58 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 3400 block of S RAWSON RD.
11:26 a.m. Larceny. 5400 block of S HWY 97.
3:37 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
3:42 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
5:13 p.m. Assault IP. 200 block of S LAKE DR.
5:26 p.m. Auto Theft. 1000 block of W 4 ST.
5:50 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S HWY 97.
7:08 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
8:52 p.m. Disturbance. 2700 block of S NASSAU AVE.
9:08 p.m. Residence Check. 7400 block of W 39 ST.
10:13 p.m. Mental-No EOD. Sex Crime Address suppressed.
10:49 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.