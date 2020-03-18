(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
March 4
Kendra Leanne Martinez, 47, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of larceny, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance, warrants.
March 5
Zachary Nicholas Ferrell, 29, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of public intoxication.
Jimma Raeleigh McCrory, 45, of Bixby was arrested on complaints of driving while suspended-revoked-canceled, failure to pay taxes to the state, altered tag or title, failure to signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of forged instruments, taking possession of stolen credit card, receiving stolen property less than $1,000.
Gavin J. Garcia, 21, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery.
Grant Alan Dennis, 44, of Vinita, was arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
March 7
Rudy L. Yocham, 38, was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly receiving stolen property, warrants.
Andre L. Blakey, 27, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
March 8
Shelly Nicole Denham, 28, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, trespassing, warrants.
William Myers, 36, homeless, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, trespassing.
Chance Cole Lazrine, 30, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.
March 9
Paul E. Foster, 48, of Sand Springs was arrested for warrants.
Joseph Lawrence Wheeler, 24, of Sand Springs was arrested for warrants.
Dalton Robinson Faulkner, 26, of Cleveland was arrested on complaints of trespassing.
Katherine Anne Paul, 35, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Christopher W. Carlock, 44, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of petty larceny from retailer, possession of controlled substances.
March 10
Derrick Ryan Gurley, 30, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of speeding 16-20 over, warrants.
Kenneth R. Baker, 48, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny, trespassing, warrants.
Logan Drake Ramsey, 26, of Sand Springs was arrested on warrants.
INCIDENTS
March 4
1:46 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S HWY 97.
2:25 a.m. Vehicle Check. 1000 block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
8:15 a.m. Dest Prop. 3700 block of S HWY 97; Wayne Moores Body Shop.
10:11 a.m. Welfare Check. 500 block of W WEKIWA RD.
10:50 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of E 2 ST; second street package.
11:54 a.m. MVA-Leave Scene. 200 block of S HWY 97.
1:10 p.m. Burglary. 10 block of W 35 ST.
1:19 p.m. Larceny. 250 block of S 97 HWY; CVS.
1:48 p.m. Larceny. 400 block of E PLAZA CT; Subway (Northeast).
2:07 p.m. Residence Check. 1200 block of N OLD NORTH PL.
5:21 p.m. Missing Person. 4200 block of SUNBURST EAST.
5:33 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 400 block of W WEKIWA RD.
8:08 p.m. Miscellaneous. 3100 block of S WALNUT CREEK DR.
9:16 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
9:47 p.m. Disturbance IP. 3400 block of S 113 W AVE.
11:05 p.m. DOA. 1200 block of N GARFIELD AVE.
March 5
4:32 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
4:40 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 100 block of N WILSON AVE.
5:14 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 700 block of N 81 W AVE.
7:41 a.m. Occupied Veh. N OAKRIDGE DR & N MARTIN CIR.
7:49 a.m. MVA-No Injury. 10 block of W 7 ST N.
12:10 p.m. Occupied Veh. 11200 block of W HWY 64.
12:10 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of E CHARLES PAGE BLVD; Stage.
12:42 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 10 block of E 41 ST.
12:48 p.m. Missing Person. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
1:06 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 500 block of E PLAZA CT.
1:16 p.m. Drugs. 500 block of N ADAMS RD.
1:28 p.m. Residence Check. 700 block of N OAKRIDGE DR.
4:23 p.m. Attempt Serve. 400 block of N LINCOLN AVE.
4:31 p.m. Threats (Verbal). 600 block of W MORROW RD.
4:36 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 1600 block of W WEKIWA RD.
8:06 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 3500 block of S EVERETT ST.
8:21 p.m. Dest Prop. 3700 block of S 97 HWY; Dollar General (South).
9:20 p.m. Asslt (Physical). 200 block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
9:19 p.m. Mental-No EOD. Sex Crime Address suppressed.
10:16 p.m. Welfare Check. 200 block of W 42 ST.
March 6
1:28 a.m. Trouble Unknown. 800 block of N CLEVELAND AVE.
2:21 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 200 block of S ADAMS RD.
3:29 a.m. Miscellaneous. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
10:39 a.m. Child Abuse. Sex Crime Address suppressed.
11:55 a.m. Vehicle Check. 100 block of W 4 ST N.
12:36 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 200 block of N MCKINLEY AVE; AAB ENGINEERING.
12:52 p.m. Ped Suspicious. W 41 ST S & S REDBUD DR.
2:35 p.m. Larceny. 100 block of W ALEXANDER BLVD; Aldi.
2:54 p.m. Parking. W 33 ST S & S MAGNOLIA DR.
3:25 p.m. Follow Up. 10700 block of E 71{sup}ST{/sup}.
3:51 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 200 block of N MCKINLEY AVE; AAB ENGINEERING.
4:00 p.m. Burglary-Auto. 900 block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
4:41 p.m. Missing Person. 400 block of N FRANKLIN AVE.
4:59 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 7300 block of W 41 ST.
6:20 p.m. Disturbance. 400 block of E PLAZA CT.
6:36 p.m. Sexual Assault. 500 block of N ADAMS RD.
7:14 p.m. Follow Up. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
10:14 p.m. Comp Off ST. 500 block of N ADAMS RD.
10:53 p.m. Asslt (Physical). 200 block of E BROADWAY ST
11:18 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 700 block of N MAIN ST.
March 7
3:01 a.m. Vehicle Check. 700 block of W 41 ST.
9:47 a.m. Larceny. 2700 block of S BERMUDA AVE.
9:57 a.m. MVA-Leave Scene. 5100 block of S BAHAMA AVE.
11:10 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 5500 block of S EVERETT AVE.
11:26 a.m. MVA W Injury. W 41 ST S & S 113 W AVE.
1:08 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 1100 block of N MAIN ST.
1:17 p.m. Comp On St. 500 block of E PLAZA CT; Dollar General (North).
1:30 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
6:01 p.m. Larceny. 100 block of N WILSON AVE.
6:31 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 300 block of N MAIN ST.
7:33 p.m. Vehicle Check. 3400 block of S HWY 97.
7:46 p.m. Assist Fire Dept. 200 block of N WILSON AVE.
8:25 p.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of S 97 HWY; QuikTrip (North).
8:28 p.m. Vehicle Check. 300 block of W 12 ST N.
9:14 p.m. Larceny IP. 220 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
10:45 p.m. Occupied Veh. 4600 block of S 129 W AVE.
March 8
12:10 a.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of W 44 ST S.
12:12 a.m. Comp Off ST. 10 block of W 40 ST S.
12:25 a.m. Comp Off ST. 500 block of N ADAMS RD; Charles Page High School.
12:28 a.m. Miscellaneous. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
12:43 a.m. Burglary IP. 400 block of W TOBAGO DR.
12:49 a.m. Burg/Auto IP. 8000 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
7:31 a.m. E911 Hang Up. 4900 block of S SPRUCE DR.
8:24 a.m. Larceny. 4800 block of S BERMUDA AVE.
9:46 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 20 block of W 2 ST N.
10:42 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 100 block of S WELLSTONPARK RD.
2:13 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
3:06 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
3:11 p.m. Disturbance. 100 block of W 53 PL S.
3:06 p.m. Auto Theft. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
3:38 p.m. Attempt Serve. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
3:57 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 20 block of W 41 ST S.
4:46 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
4:59 p.m. Animal Control. 600 block of W 47 PL.
5:09 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
6:40 p.m. Miscellaneous. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
6:49 p.m. Miscellaneous. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
7:19 p.m. Comp Off ST. 1200 block of N EUCHA CREEK PL.
8:56 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
9:49 p.m. DUI. 11300 block of W HWY 51.
10:13 p.m. Residence Check. 900 block of S 204 W AVE.
10:20 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 600 block of E 10 ST; Oxford’s.
10:31 p.m. Disturbance. 800 block of N OAKRIDGE DR.