(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
December 18
Samanthy Nicole Amaral, 28, was arrested on warrants.
Seth Jacob Delmore, 19, of Washington, was arrested on complaints of failure to insure a motor vehicle, driving while suspended, revoked, or canceled, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dana Dawn Byrne, 29, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
Charles Bell, 48, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
December 19
Robbie L. Pahdopony, 33, of Sand Springs was arrested on warrants.
December 20
Joshua Thomas Meldrum, 32, of Sand Springs was arrested on warrants.
Adam C. Hughes, 35, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.
December 21
Logan Chad Wagoner, 26, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, improper tag display, possession of controlled drugs, possession of paraphernalia, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, failure to wear seatbelt, no valid DL.
Delaney Marie Cotton, 20, of Sapulpa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Jared Wayne Inhofe, 40, of Tulsa was arrested on warrants.
Kaylynn Marie Zwinger, 54, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of petty larceny and trespassing.
December 23
Zachary Ryan Langdon, 26, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of petty larceny and warrants.
Cherish Danielle Aubree Willis, 19, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Diamond Jewlette Willis, 22, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, and obstructing an officer, and warrants.
Jerome Donquise Bledsoe, 22, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of petty larceny and obstructing an officer.
INCIDENT
December 16
6:39 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 300 block of W PRATTWOOD DR.
9:38 a.m. Intrusion Alarm 400 block of W TOBAGO DR.
9:44 a.m. S.R.O. Activity Limestone Elementary School.
9:44 a.m. S.R.O. Activity. 10 block of W 4 ST; Central Ninth Grade Center.
9:40 a.m. Burglary. 200 block of N GRANT AVE.
9:55 a.m. Drugs. 500 block of N ADAMS RD.
3:03 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 3500 block of S REDBUD DR.
3:54 p.m. Domestic (Gen). 3oo block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
10:32 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S HWY 97.
10:39 p.m. Animal Control. 4900S REDBUD DR.
11:05 p.m. Intrusion Alarm 7600 block of W CHARLES PAGE BLVD.
December 17
12:28 a.m. Residence Check. 1300 block of N PIN OAK DR.
12:00 a.m. Watch Order. 1000 block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
12:55 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 200 block of S HWY 97.
4:13 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 7600 block of W CHARLES PAGE BLVD.
5:02 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 7300 block of W 41 ST S.
6:22 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 7700 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
8:00 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 400 block of N 6th St.
8:09 a.m. Burglary-Auto. 1000 block of N LINCOLN AVE.
10:05 a.m. Auto Theft. 5100 block of S SPRUCE DR.
1:15 p.m. Domestic (Gen). 3400 block of S EVANS CT.
1:31 p.m. Fraud. 40970 block of S HW 97;SUPER SAVE.
4:20 p.m. Parking. 200 block of W 45 PL.
5:51 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 7400 block of W 38 ST.
7:28 p.m. Trespassing. 200 block of S HWY 97.
December 19
11:06 a.m. Animal Control. 5000 block of S SPRUCE DR.
2:15 a.m. Ped Suspicious. 7400 block of W 7 ST S.
2:41 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 1000 block of N ELDER CT.
4:19 a.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Walmart.
4:58 a.m. Disturbance. 500 block of W 4 ST.
9:59 a.m. Disturbance. 1100 block of E CHARLES PAGE BLVD; Carl’s Jr.
12:33 p.m. Child Abuse Sex Crime. Address suppressed.
1:11 p.m. E911 Hang Up. 500 block of W 46 ST.
1:52 p.m. Burglary-Auto. 4200 block of S SUNGLO PKWY.
2:24 p.m. Threats(Verbal). 500 block of W 27 ST.
2:42 p.m. Residence Check. 1600 block of E FIR DR.
2:40 p.m. Burglary-Auto. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
4:44 p.m. Civil. 300 block of E 40 ST.
4:39 p.m. Welfare Check. 400 block of W 55 ST; Angus Valley Elementary.
4:57 p.m. Burglary. 1100 block of N ROOSEVELT AVE.
6:19 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 10 block of E 38 ST; Autozone.
7:14 p.m. Auto Theft. 100 block of N GRANT AVE.
7:56 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S HWY 97.
9:11 p.m. Intrusion Alarm. 3900 block of S HWY 97.
10:05 p.m. Welfare Check. 100 block of W 31 PL.
December 20
2:44 a.m. Vehicle Check. 200 block of S ADAMS RD.
4:21 a.m. Traffic Hazard. 100 block of N ADAMS RD.
5:34 a.m. Auto Theft. 1200 block of N EUCHA CREEK PL.
6:18 a.m. Fraud. 1000 block of N WILSON AVE.
7:44 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 1100 block of E CHARLES PAGE BLVD.
7:52 a.m. E911 Hang Up. 7700 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
9:23 a.m. Citation Arrest. 500 block of N ADAMS RD.
9:42 a.m. Welfare Check. 300 block of E BROADWAY ST.
11:07 a.m. Threats(Verbal). 300 block of W 35th ST.
11:08 a.m. Fraud. 600 block of W MORROW RD.
11:15 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 7700 block of W PARKWAY BLVD.
12:44 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S 97 HWY; Cox Cash Saver.
2:31 p.m. Welfare Check. 4200 block of S WALNUT CREEK DR.
4:13 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 300 block of N WASHINGTON AVE.
5:33 p.m. Disturbance. 400 block of W MORROW RD.
6:25 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 100 block of S HWY 97.
6:32 p.m. Vehicle Check. 20100 block of W WEKIWA RD.
7:01 p.m. Larceny. 3300 block of S BERMUDA DR.
8:17 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 1000 block of N CLEVELAND AVE.
8:20 p.m. Vehicle Check. 100 block of W 12 ST N.
10:10 p.m. Ped Suspicious. 400 block of N CLEVELAND AVE.
10:14 p.m. Assault IP. 1100 block of N GRANT AVE.
10:32 p.m. Vehicle Check. 8600 block of W CHARLES PAGE BLVD.