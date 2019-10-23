(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
October 17
Jose Daniel Del Rio-Lira, 30, was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence and equipment violation, at the 4500 block of W. Archer St.
Ashley Fullhart, 31, was arrested on warrants at the 4700 block of Spruce Dr.
October 18
Benjamin Russo, 37, was arrested on complaints of trespassing, resisting a public official and resisting arrest, at the 1300 block of Old Keystone Rd.
Bobby Wayne Pigg, 41 was arrests on a complaint of public intoxication.
October 19
Jesse Wayne Million, 37, was arrested on warrants, at the 1600 block of S. 75 W. Ave.
Randy Eugene Duckett, 33, was arrested on trespassing and petty larceny, at the 900 block of Industrial Ave.
October 20
Marlon Mandell Alexander, 48, was arrested on warrants for uttering a forged instrument and petty larceny from retailer, at the 400 block of N. Main St.
Adam Smith, 30, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny from retailer, burglary in the second degree and improper turn.
Nicole Jean Wilson, 31, was arrested on a complaint of trespass after being forbidden, at the 500 block of S. 44 West Ave.
William Dagan Wiatt Miller, 23, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny from retailer, at the 4900 block of W. 2nd St. South.
Linda K. Briggs, 65, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny and possession of controlled substance, at the 800 block of N. Franklin Ave.
Deborah Holland, 66, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny, at the 5000 block of W. 3rd.
Justine Charlisse Turner, 31, was arrested on warrants, at the 2500 block of N. Main St.
INCIDENTS
October 8
12:50 a.m. Larceny. 8000 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
2:54 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon. 300 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
8:18 a.m. Destruction of property. 1200 block of E. Pecan Street.
9:27 a.m. Auto theft recovery. 3500 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
11:14 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 2800 block of S. Bermuda Avenue.
11:51 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
12:06 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of N. Adams Road.
12:21 p.m. Fraud. 3800 block of S. 113th W. Avenue. Complainant: American Heritage Bank.
12:29 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Atwoods.
12:54 p.m. Domestic. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
2:21 p.m. Disturbance. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
5:29 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
5:35 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
6:01 p.m. Destruction of property. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
6:10 p.m. Burglary. 400 block of W. 42nd Street.
6:33 p.m. Vandalism. 4500 block of S. Stevens Avenue.
6:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident—leaving the scene. 200 block of State Highway 97.
7:55 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of State Highway 97.
11:07 p.m. Assault. 800 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
October 9
12:59 a.m. Burglary of auto. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
4:59 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of S. Adams Road. Complainant: Torchy’s.
5:47 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
7:52 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. E. 41st Street South and State Highway 97.
9:03 a.m. Vandalism. 200 block of W. 4th Street.
9:17 a.m. Fraud. 100 block of W. Morrow Road.
10:43 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of N. Grant Avenue.
12:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 3800 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Reasors.
1:32 p.m. Burglary of auto. 500 block of W. 32nd Place.
2:19 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:54 p.m. Fraud. 400 block of E. Broadway Street.
6:57 p.m. Domestic. 1300 block of N. Pin Oak Drive.
October 17
1:13 a.m. Burglary. 700 block of N. Birch Ave.
8:36 a.m. Vandalism. 3700 block of S. Heather Ave.
10:27 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. E. Old North Road and N. Birch Ave.
10:39 a.m. Intrusion Alarm. 200 block of E. Morrow Rd.
10:42 a.m. Verbal threats. 600 block of W. Morrow Rd.
11:38 a.m. Medical emergency. 3900 block of S. Bermuda Ave.
12:00 p.m. Suspicious pedestrian. 100 block of E. Morrow Rd.
12:03 p.m. Trespassing. 800 block of N. 81 Ave.
12:47 p.m. Violation of protective order. 400 W. Morrow Rd.
1:10 p.m. Auto theft. 700 block of N. Franklin Ave.
2:08 p.m. Welfare Check. W. Wekiwa Rd and S. Sort Street.
2:13 p.m. DOA. 400 block of W. Overholt Dr.
October 19
12:21 a.m. Suspicious pedestrian. 1400 block of E. Charles Page Blvd.
12:28 a.m. Suspicious pedestrian. 200 block of S. Lake Drive.
1:12 a.m. Disturbance. 600 block of W. 46 Place.
2:32 a.m. Shots fired. 800 block of N. Wilson Ave.
2:52 a.m. Physical assault. 900 block of N. Douglas Ave.
4:58 a.m. Runaway. 600 block of N. Roosevelt.
6:38 a.m. Auto burglary. 1200 block of N. Cedar Place.
9:57 a.m. Intrusion alarm. 7300 block of W. 41st Street.
11:10 a.m. Auto theft. 800 block of N. Woodland Dr.
3:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident and leaving the scene, at the 200 block of S. HWY 97.
9:20 p.m. Sexual assault. 500 block of N. Lincoln Ave.
10:32 p.m. Fighting. 4600 block of N. Spruce Street.