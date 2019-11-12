A Charles Page High School teacher is under investigation for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, Sand Springs police said Tuesday.
Capt. Todd Enzbrenner confirmed that a high school teacher is being investigated but said he could not release any details because the student was a minor. The police department would not confirm the names of the teacher or victim.
“It’s an ongoing investigation and we kind of know what happened at this point,” Enzbrenner said. “The victim isn’t really cooperating, and the information we have is second-hand.”
He said if investigators get the information they need, they will send the information to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.
Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools Sherry Durkee told the Leader that she cannot discuss personnel matters.
The Leader received several messages from concerned students and parents about the allegations.