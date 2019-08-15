Sand Springs Police increased presence at the Starbucks in the River West shopping area August 15 because of a possible threat.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said a man reportedly told deputies that they needed to leave the store in the 200 block of W. Alexander Boulevard because the store ‘was going to blow up.”
Enzbrenner said the manager of the coffee shop called police and they began watching the store to alleviate concerns.
He said as of the afternoon of August 15, police haven’t identified the guy who reportedly made the threat.