A Sand Springs woman is in jail again this week after allegedly assaulting a 75-year-old relative.
Officers arrived to investigate a disturbance in the 1000 block of N. Douglas Avenue and the relative told them she was trying to break up a fight between Linzy Earles, 28, and another relative when Earles struck her and pushed her down, according to an incident report.
The officer noted Earles was unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol at the time, according to a report.
Earles was arrested September 16 on complaints of assault and battery and warrants.
She received a deferred sentence last year for resisting an officer, according to court documents.
Earles was under supervision of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office until November of 2019 as part of that deferred sentence, according to court documents.