Sand Springs Police are looking for a man suspected of taking merchandise from the Sand Springs Atwoods store recently.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said a man tried to get a refund on a wrench from the store, wasn’t able to present a receipt for it and left the store with the item anyway September 1.
Footage from the incident also show what appears to be a white truck involved in the incident.
Those with any information about the incident are asked to call Detective Holforty at 918-241-2630 or email jdholforty@sandspringsok.org..