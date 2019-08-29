2019-09-04 ssl--suspect

Footage shows the woman Sand Springs Police suspect of using stolen credit cards in Sand Springs. Courtesy photo

 Courtesy photo

Sand Springs police are looking for a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards at the Sand Springs Walmart recently.

Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said a woman was seen using ‘several’ stolen credit cards at the store in the 200 block of State Highway 97 on August 16.

Footage shows a woman with brown hair around shoulder length with bangs, wearing glasses, a striped T-shirt, dark pants and ankle-hitting boots.

Those who know anything about the suspect or the incident are asked to contact Detective Kimura with the Sand Springs Police Department at 918 246-2500 ext. 2539 or enkimura@sandspringsok.org.

Rachel Snyder 918-581-8315

rachel.snyder@sandspringsleader.com

Tags