Sand Springs police are looking for a woman suspected of using stolen credit cards at the Sand Springs Walmart recently.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said a woman was seen using ‘several’ stolen credit cards at the store in the 200 block of State Highway 97 on August 16.
Footage shows a woman with brown hair around shoulder length with bangs, wearing glasses, a striped T-shirt, dark pants and ankle-hitting boots.
Those who know anything about the suspect or the incident are asked to contact Detective Kimura with the Sand Springs Police Department at 918 246-2500 ext. 2539 or enkimura@sandspringsok.org.