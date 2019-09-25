A Sand Springs man allegedly hit another man with his vehicle after an argument in the parking lot of the local Walmart this week.
A relative of Michael Guard, 46, told police he and Guard were at the store in the 200 block of State Highway 97 September 24 when they saw two other men, according to an incident report.
The relative said he was in Guard’s vehicle when the other man was hit and that he and Guard were backing up to leave when the other man started making gestures and calling them names, according to a report.
A woman who was with the man who was hit told police she saw Guard hit the man with the right fender of the vehicle, a report states.
She said the man fell and Guard took off quickly, and then stopped, according to a report.
Before the man was hit, an officer stopped the SUV the man who was hit and the woman were in in the parking lot of the store for failing to stop at a red light, a report states.
Guard’s relative told police the SUV was his and he’d been trying to get it back for months, according to a report.
The man told the officer he’d paid for the vehicle, but Guard’s relative hadn’t provided the paperwork to register the vehicle and the officer left, a report states.
The officer was re-dispatched to the parking lot when the man was hit and found him on his back in the area of the crosswalk in front of the grocery entrance doors, according to a report.
The man told the officer he was hit by Guard’s truck and they stopped it a couple rows north of where the collision happened, a report states.
Guard was arrested on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.