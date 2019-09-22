A Tulsa man allegedly drove a relative’s vehicle without permission and took medical marijuana that wasn’t his this week.
A couple was at a home in the 700 block of N. Grant Avenue September 8 when they noticed their medical marijuana missing, left the house and saw Brennan Davis, 23, pass by in a relative’s car, according to an incident report.
The couple told an officer they knew Davis wasn’t allowed at the home and didn’t have permission to use the vehicle, according to a report.
Davis admitted to one of them that he’d taken some of the marijuana and gave some of it back, a report states.
The owner of the home and vehicle confirmed Davis didn’t have permission to take her car, according to a report.
Davis was arrested on a complaint of second-degree burglary.