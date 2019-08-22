A Tulsa man was stopped in an allegedly stolen Honda Civic this week and was found to have a fraudulent check with him at the time.
An officer noticed the car had no stickers on it and stopped the Civic just before 7 p.m. August 17 in the 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue, according to an incident report.
The officer spoke with the driver, Steffan Ward, 46, who told him he didn’t have a driver’s license, couldn’t find an insurance form and had borrowed the car from a neighbor, according to a report.
The officer soon found the Civic was reported stolen from Tulsa, a report states.
Police found a check written to Ward in his wallet from a Bank of Oklahoma account during a search and found the account number belonged to someone not listed on the check, according to a report.
Ward was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a forged instrument and driving under suspension.