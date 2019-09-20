A Sand Springs man allegedly took items from a local QuikTrip without paying for them this week.
An employee of the QuikTrip store reported a man he recognized as Ronald Miller, 24, come into the store for the third time September 17 and leave without paying for the items he’d left with, according to an incident report.
The employee reported Miller was walking toward Walmart from the QuikTrip store and officers found him sitting behind Little Caesar’s drinking a can of beer, according to a report.
Miller was arrested on complaints of larceny from a retailer, trespassing after forbidden and public intoxication.