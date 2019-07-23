A Sand Springs man was stopped after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs with a child in tow recently.
An officer saw a Ford F150 running stoplights and speeding and stopped it on W. Morrow Road just before 11 a.m. July 21, according to an incident report.
The officer noticed the a child in the passenger seat and that the driver, later identified as Daniel Bryant, 32, was unsteady on his feet and appeared disoriented, according to a report.
Bryant admitted to taking Oxycodone earlier in the day, a report states.
The officer found a bottle containing a Clonidine tablet and two Xanax pills, according to a report.
Bryant was arrested on complaints of DUI, child endangerment and possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.