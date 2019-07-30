A man allegedly had seven stolen guns during a traffic stop this week.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said a woman and Claude Davis were stopped on 129th W. Avenue near the Apple Creek Apartments just before 11 a.m. July 27.
Enzbrenner said they found the seven guns were reportedly taken from a home in Pawnee County and they found drugs in the car.
He said Davis told police the guns and drugs were his, so the woman wasn’t arrested.
Davis was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm while under Department of Corrections supervision, possession of a firearm by a felon, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a schedule III controlled drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice and warrants.