Sand Springs Police say a man found a loaded gun in a trash can at Page Park.
Page Park is at 101 W. 11th Street South.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the man was with his son at the park around 4 p.m. Sunday, September 29, and went to the trash can, saw what appeared to be a handgun, confirmed what it was and informed police.
Enzbrenner said, fortunately, no one was hurt and no one else came upon it.
Those who see a firearm in public spaces like parks are asked to contact police.