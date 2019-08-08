A Tulsa man allegedly tried to flee the scene of a crash in Sand Springs this week and was thought to be under the influence of drugs at the time.
Sand Springs Police responded to a call about a single-vehicle rollover in the 200 block of N. Adams Road and a man who’d fled the scene, according to an incident report.
Officers found a man believed to be the man who fled the scene of the crash in the middle of the road near the intersection of Highway 412 and 2nd Street, asked him to move and noticed he appeared fidgety, according to a report.
The man, later identified as Matthew Archer, 37, refused to move from the road until police guided him to a curb, a report states.
The officers tried to get Archer to tell them what happened, but he refused and tried to pull back and go toward the road again, according to a report.
Officers then placed Archer on the ground to get control of him, but Archer continued to pull his arms away until an officer was able to detain him, a report states.
Archer continued to be aggressive to EMSA during his medical screening, according to a report.
Archer was arrested on complaints of DUI, driving the wrong way on a divided roadway, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and failure to remain at a property damage accident.