Sand Springs Police are reportedly preparing to charge a man who allegedly got hit by a truck while running after stealing from a local store.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said Jeffrey Henson, 23, tried to take an item from the liquor store at 2nd Street and Lincoln Avenue, 2nd Street Package, the afternoon of September 17.
Enzbrenner said Henson was hit by a truck while running away from the store and was hospitalized in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
He said officers are seeking to charge Henson with petty larceny.