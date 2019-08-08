A Sapulpa man allegedly tried to take $372.85 in items from the Sand Springs Walmart this week and was found to have drug paraphernalia and drugs.
An employee of the store in the 200 block of State Highway 97 saw a man, later identified as Christopher Gouyd, 40, select a jump box, backpack and power inverter and begin ringing them up at the self-checkout area, but continue toward the exits with the items despite his payment being declined, according to an incident report.
An employee stopped Gouyd and he showed a false receipt, according to a report.
When the employee pointed out the receipt, Gouyd dropped the cart and fled, a report states.
Police arrived and Gouyd initially provided them a false name, according to a report.
Officers found he’d been trespassed from Walmart before once they got his real name and Gouyd admitted he knew he’d been trespassing, a report states.
Officers recovered 35 items worth $372.85, according to a report.
Officers also found drug paraphernalia and a cotton swab containing methamphetamine during a search of Gouyd, a report states.
Gouyd was arrested on complaints of false impersonation, trespassing, larceny from a retailer, possession of a schedule 1-2 controlled drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.