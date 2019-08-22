A Sand Springs man allegedly tried to take just under $170 in items from the Sand Springs Walmart this week and ran from police.
An employee of the store in the 200 block of State Highway 97 reported a man, later identified as Brian Fox, 32, selected merchandise, including electronics and a book bag, removed the tags and didn’t try to pay for them August 16, according to an incident report.
Officers saw Fox trying to leave and tried to take him into custody, but he ran southbound toward Morrow Road, according to a report.
An officer drove toward Fox in his patrol car and ordered him to stop, but Fox jumped over a retaining wall to Broad Street, a report states.
Officers found Fox in a storm shelter behind a church in the 300 block of Broad Street and took him into custody, according to a report.
Walmart employees recovered six items worth $169.68, a report states.
Fox was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, trespassing after forbidden and obstruction.