A man allegedly tried to take items from the Stage department store in Sand Springs recently.
An employee of the store in the 600 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard told police she saw a man in a white tank top and basketball shorts come in and go from department to department August 26, according to an incident report.
The employee said the man, later identified as David Waller, 31, asked her for help, picked up some items from a shopping cart, left the store and got into a brown SUV, according to a report.
An officer saw Waller walking east along Highway 64 and, once he saw the officer, he took off running southbound, a report states.
Another officer saw him behind a residential area and he took off again, according to a report.
Another officer then found Waller stopped and took him into custody, a report states.
Waller admitted to taking the items without paying, but said he went to get his wallet from his car and returned them when he found he didn’t have it, according to a report.
Employees recovered 16 items worth $502.61, a report states.
Waller was arrested on complaints of resisting arrest and petty larceny.