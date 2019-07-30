Sand Springs Police responded to an armed robbery of the Dollar General store in the 5400 block of State Highway 97 the morning of July 30.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said a woman described as heavyset, wearing a tan shirt, driving a white Dodge Durango with no tag and carrying a handgun robbed the store around 10 a.m. July 30.
Enzbrenner said he’s not sure what was taken from the store.
He said police were still looking for the suspect as of 10:30 a.m.
Those with any information about the incident can contact the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777.