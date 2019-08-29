Sand Springs police say a traffic stop led to the discovery of an identity theft operation this week.
An officer saw a Mercedes make an improper turn at the intersection of 10th Street and 9th Street August 28 and followed it until the driver, later identified as Anita Fogleman, 41, turn into a private drive in the 1200 block of E. 9th Street, according to an incident report.
The officer reported the occupants of the car were hunkered down, he went to speak with them and found the car was reported stolen from Broken Arrow, according to a report.
The officer found brown folders in the back seat that contained documents with personal information for 12 different people that aren’t Fogleman, a report states.
Fogleman told police she had the files as part of her work duties, according to a report.
The president of the company where the files were from, however, said she should not have had the files and was no longer an employee, a report states.
Then police found 15 checks, both personal and business, some of which listed Fogleman as the account holder and some of which had her listed as the payee, according to a report.
Fogleman then admitted she had methamphetamine in her bra during the booking process and officers recovered 2.7 grams of the drug from her, a report states.
Officers then found a credit card belonging to a man whose information was in the files and notes pertaining to what appeared to be checking account and routing numbers, according to a report.
Fogleman was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, improper turn, driving under suspension, possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of forged instruments and identity theft.