A Sand Springs woman allegedly tried to cash a bogus check at a local BancFirst this week.
An employee of the bank in the 300 block of E. 2nd Street told police a woman, later identified as Lisa Cook, 54, presented her with a check for $350, according to an incident report.
The employee noticed a note on the checking account owner’s account saying that checks had gone missing from his business and asking to be notified when a check was presented, according to a report.
The account owner said he hadn’t written a check to Cook and Cook was detained, a report states.
Cook was arrested on a complaint of a bogus check under $1,000.