A Tulsa woman allegedly tried to use counterfeit money at the Sand Springs Walmart this week and was found to have a dog taken from the local animal shelter, drugs and stolen credit cards.

An employee of the store in the 200 block of State Highway 97 told police a woman, later identified as Angelica Main, 20, tried to load a gift card with three counterfeit $100 bills July 27, according to an incident report.

An officer found she had a dog with her and Main told the officer she received the money for mowing lawns, but didn’t know it was counterfeit, according to a report.

An officer searched Main’s purse and found a pouch containing methamphetamine, a report states.

Main was arrested on complaints of uttering counterfeit currency, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a stolen credit card.

