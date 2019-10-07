Sand Springs Police are investigating a wreck at State Highway 97 and 41st Street that sent three to the hospital and closed the southbound lane of Highway 97 for about six hours October 7.
Sand Springs Police Lt. David LaCroix said the driver of a Ford Explorer pulled into the lane where a dump truck was driving and was broadsided by the truck around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
LaCroix said the driver of the Explorer was ejected from the vehicle and she, the passenger and the driver of the dump truck were taken to a local hospital.
He said law enforcement was able to clear the scene by about 3:30 p.m.
LaCroix was unable to confirm the conditions of the people involved or their names by Monday afternoon.