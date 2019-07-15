Sand Springs Parks officials are re-opening portions of Case Community Park after the park was inundated with six or seven feet of water in parts during the May and June floods.
Specifically, the walking/biking trail is open, the soccer fields are ready for play, the disc golf area is open, the shelters are available for rent again and BMX track is preparing for a race at the park at 2500 S. River City Park Road as of the week of July 15. However, the splash pad remains closed pending restoration of power and the playgrounds and restrooms remain closed.
“The soccer fields are ready for play…there’s no electricity out there yet,” Parks Director Jeff Edwards said. “The only power we have (as of Monday) is at BMX…there are no bathrooms, no concession stands, no field lights or roadway lights.”
Edwards said power will likely be restored to sections of the park at a time because of the way the infrastructure is set up there.
He said parks officials are hoping to open the splash pad using temporary power within the next couple of weeks, after another volunteer cleanup effort the weekend of July 13.
Edwards said the softball field was among the hardest hit portions of the park and will need dirt work to re-open.
He said officials also are in the process of going out to bid on the playground restoration project and the playgrounds will likely remain closed for a while.
Edwards said while there are no restrooms open yet, they do have portable amenities in the park.