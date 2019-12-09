The Sand Springs elementary schools have been busy lately, running an entire town – BizTown.
On November 26, Angus Valley Elementary School’s 5th graders ran Junior Achievement’s BizTown, and Sand Springs City Manager Elizabeth Gray stopped by to check things out, and she got to talk shop with Angus BizTown Mayor Gavin Corbin.
JA BizTown is an entire town located at the Junior Achievement offices in Tulsa that encompasses important aspects of work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy, providing students in 4th through 6th grades with a solid foundation of business, economics and free enterprise education. The program content also augments students’ core curriculum in social studies, language arts and mathematics.
Through a number of in-class teacher-lead lessons, hands-on activities and active participation in a simulated community, students are encouraged to use critical-thinking skills as they learn about key economic concepts. The program helps students connect the dots between what they learn in school and the real world. JA BizTown helps prepare students for a lifetime of learning and academic achievement.
Students enjoy a four-and-a-half hour visit to JA BizTown for a hands-on simulated community.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Pratt Elementary School’s 5th grade ran BizTown, and Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon was on hand to see how things worked. Pratt’s BizTown Mayor Bailey Copeland got to meet with Spoon and discuss what it’s like running a town.
JA BizTown has a radio station, a city hall, an Arby’s, utility companies, and a bank, and the students work at specific companies, learning how things work in the real world.