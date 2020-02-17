On Valentine’s Day, Pratt Elementary School 5th graders received a lesson that might help them with Valentine’s Day celebrations in the future.
The 5th graders were taught about manners and etiquette Friday, Feb. 14 at a Valentine party or tea party.
The students were told to dress in their finest outfits and their partners were selected randomly. The students walked arm-in-arm into the cafeteria where teachers and students’ mothers prepared a spread of chocolate strawberries, marshmallow goodies, and various cookies and snacks.
The manners and etiquette instruction was a bit different than the normal Valentine’s party where students exchange valentine cards.