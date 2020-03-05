The Charles Page High School drama department is performing “Little Shop of Horrors” this weekend and it’s got singing, dancing, puppetry, and a six-foot carnivorous plant that loves the taste of human blood.
Opening night is Thursday, March 5, starting at 7 p.m. at the CPHS auditorium, and around 50 students have been involved since the first day of rehearsals.
CPHS drama students Ben Stowell, Jennah Hendricks, and Alyse Wallace are the leads, and Will Bouchard and Cole Shoemaker tackle the supporting roles. Stowell plays Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist, and Hendricks and Wallace play his love interest Audrey.
However, the star of the show is a Venus flytrap with a thirst for blood.
“Jonathan Coble voices (Audrey II) and teacher Dustin Morrow sings the songs,” said drama teacher Andrea Campfield, “The puppets are operated by Zach Butler and Sunny Williams. We rented it at a great price through Clark Youth Theatre in Tulsa, who has been a great source of opportunity for many of our drama students at Sand Springs.”
The CPHS choir and band are in the musical, and the sound and lighting are also operated by CPHS students.
The musical will run from Thursday to Monday, March 9. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for general admission.