The Public Service Company of Oklahoma reported a car hit some power poles and caused an outage in the Prattville area the afternoon of August 7.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma spokesman Ed Bettinger said the cars hit the poles and brought them down around 1:30 p.m. August 7.
Bettinger said the outage initially affected 2,187 customers and power was restored to all but about five customers by 3:30 p.m.
He said it will take some time, possibly a few hours, to repair the poles and restore power to the remaining customers.