Each year, the Sand Springs Leader asks the community to decide their favorite restaurants, stores, and shops for the Reader’s Choice Awards.

Each store was nominated and voted on during a specific time period, and the results are in.

It wasn’t a clean sweep for Cecil & Sons Discount Tire, but it was close. Cecil & Sons won first place in auto maintenance, auto repair, oil change, and tire shop. They didn’t take second place in any of the categories they were nominated.

Keystone Chevrolet won top auto dealership, and Battmann Collision Repair was named top body shop winner and top auto paint shop. Spears Wrecker Service won best wrecker service, and Bubbletown Car was won top car wash.

The winners

Church That Matters was named top church service, and they won for best non-profit organization. Skates roller skating won for best entertainment, and The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge was named top golf course.

HillSpring won best day care, and Ms. Mandi’s Preschool & Early Learning Center won top preschool. In regards to clothing, YellowHouse Market won for best boutique and for best women’s clothing. Samuel’s Jewelry won for top jewelry store, and Trendy’s consignment was named top store for kid’s clothing.

Celia J. Thompson was named the top accounting firm, and Green Country Federal Credit Union won best bank/credit union and best loan company. Lance Lively won top financial advisor.

Food is a big deal in Sand Springs and there were numerous categories in the food section. Minuteman Pizza won for best pizza and came in second for best Italian food to Napolis. Chinese Express was named top Asian food, 3 Feathers won for BBQ, and Big Butts Cupcakes and Treats won for best bakery. Crescent Café has the best cup of coffee in town, and Bill & Ruth’s has the top deli.

Sand Springs loves the Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital and they won for animal hospital, pet boarding, and veterinary. Paws of Fun won for pet grooming.

Automotive

Auto Dealership winner • Keystone Chevrolet

Auto Maintenance winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Auto Paint winner • Battman

Auto Repair winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Body Shop winner • Battman Collision Repair

RuCar Wash winner • Bubble Town Express Car Wash

Oil Change winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Tire Shop winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Wrecker Service winner • Spears Wrecker Services

Beauty and Fitness

Athletic Club winner • Anytime Fitness

Barber Shop winner • Scissors Family Hair Cutters

Hair Salon winner • Salon 7

Massage Therapist winner • Amber Maddux

Nail Salon winner • Studio B Hair and Nails

Spa Services winner • Anytime Fitness

Stylist winner • Heather AIken — Blush

Tanning Services winner • Touch of Sun

Children

Day Care winner • Hillspring Kids Day School

Preschool winner • Ms. Mandi’s Preschool & Early Learning Center

Clothing

Boutique winner • YellowHouse Market & Boutique

Jewelry Store winner • Samuel’s Jewelry

Kid’s Clothing winner • Trendy Consignment

Men’s Clothing winner • Walmart

Women’s Clothing winner • YellowHouse Market & Boutique

Finances

Accounting Firm winner • Celia J Thompson CPA & Associates

Bank/Credit Union winner • Green Country Federal Credit Union

Food

Asian winner • Chinese Express

Bakery winner • Big Butts Cupcakes & Treats

BBQ winner • 3 Feathers BBQ

Coffee winner • Crescent Café

Deli winner • Bill & Ruth’s

Donut Shop winner • Super Donuts

Family-Friendly Eats winner • Southside Coney’s (Terry’s Classic Coneys)

Hamburger winner • Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili

Ice Cream winner • Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant

Italian winner • Napoli’s Italian Restaurant

Mexican winner • El Patron Cocina Mexicana

Pizza winner • Minuteman Pizza Parlor

Steak winner • Colton’s Steakhouse

Pets

Animal Hospital winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital

Pet Boarding winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital

Pet Grooming winner • Paws of Fun Grooming

Veterinarian winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital

Quality of Life

Church Service winner • Church That Matters

Entertainment winner • SKATES: Roller Skating Entertainment Center

Golf Course winner • The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge

Hotel/Motel winner • Hampton Inn

Non-Profit Organization winner • Church That Matters

Electronic Repair winner • Technology Consulting Services

Firearm Services winner • Anchor Arms LLC Gunsmithing/ Pistolsmithing

Florist winner • Sand Springs Flowers

Funeral Services winner • Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Inc

Insurance Agency winner • State Farm

Insurance Agency winner • Megan Gunn — Alan Copeland Shelter Insurance.

Services

Laundry Services winner • River Stone Dry Cleaners

Law Office winner • Benjamin C. Faulkner

Phone Repair winner • CPR Cell Phone Repair Sand Springs

Screen Printing/Embroidery/Design winner • Signs & Stitches

Financial Adviser winner • Lance Lively — Edward Jones

Loan Company winner • Green Country Federal Credit Union

Shopping

Convenience Store winner • QuikTrip

Electronic Store winner • CPR Cell Phone Repair Sand Springs

Gift Shop winner • OkieSpice & Trade Co

Grocery Store winner • Walmart Supercenter

Hardware Store winner • Atwoods

Health & Wellness winner • Harvest World Market

Liquor Store winner • Riverview Wine & Spirits

Outdoor Store winner • Boulder Design and Border Magic by Drake

Pawn Shop winner • Whitey’s Pawn & Tools Inc

Specialty Shop winner • Boulder Design and Border Magic by Drake

Vapor Shop winner • Vapor Warehouse

Health Care

Chiropractor winner • Tallant Chiropractic

Dentist winner • LakeCrest Dental

Eye Care winner • Dr. Katey Riggins

OBGYN winner • Utica Park Clinic

Pediatrician winner • William Matthew James, MD

Pharmacist winner • Brent Prichard

Pharmacy winner • Spoon Drug

Primary Care Doctor winner • Carla Newton

Home and Living

AC & Heating winner • Porter Heat, Air & Refrigeration

Antiques winner • Rod’s Books & Relics and the Yesterday Shop

Apartment Complex winner • Cedar Ridge Apartments

Appliance Store winner • Try It Again Appliances

Home Decor winner • Harvest World Market

Landscaping winner • Turf Guys LLC

Plumber winner • Plumb Smith

Carpet Cleaner winner • Master Clean

Carpet Cleaning Services winner • Master Clean Carpet Cleaning

Computer Electronics Store winner • COMPTEK COMPUTERS

Computer Repair Company winner • Technology Consulting Services

Computer Repair Technician winner • Michael Phillips — Technology Consulting Service

Real Estate Company winner • Chinowth & Cohen

Realtor winner • Melissa Mansfield — Chinowth & Cohen

Roofing Company winner • Firey Brothers Roofing

