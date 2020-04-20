Each year, the Sand Springs Leader asks the community to decide their favorite restaurants, stores, and shops for the Reader’s Choice Awards.
Each store was nominated and voted on during a specific time period, and the results are in.
It wasn’t a clean sweep for Cecil & Sons Discount Tire, but it was close. Cecil & Sons won first place in auto maintenance, auto repair, oil change, and tire shop. They didn’t take second place in any of the categories they were nominated.
Keystone Chevrolet won top auto dealership, and Battmann Collision Repair was named top body shop winner and top auto paint shop. Spears Wrecker Service won best wrecker service, and Bubbletown Car was won top car wash.
The winners
Church That Matters was named top church service, and they won for best non-profit organization. Skates roller skating won for best entertainment, and The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge was named top golf course.
HillSpring won best day care, and Ms. Mandi’s Preschool & Early Learning Center won top preschool. In regards to clothing, YellowHouse Market won for best boutique and for best women’s clothing. Samuel’s Jewelry won for top jewelry store, and Trendy’s consignment was named top store for kid’s clothing.
Celia J. Thompson was named the top accounting firm, and Green Country Federal Credit Union won best bank/credit union and best loan company. Lance Lively won top financial advisor.
Food is a big deal in Sand Springs and there were numerous categories in the food section. Minuteman Pizza won for best pizza and came in second for best Italian food to Napolis. Chinese Express was named top Asian food, 3 Feathers won for BBQ, and Big Butts Cupcakes and Treats won for best bakery. Crescent Café has the best cup of coffee in town, and Bill & Ruth’s has the top deli.
Sand Springs loves the Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital and they won for animal hospital, pet boarding, and veterinary. Paws of Fun won for pet grooming.
Automotive
Auto Dealership winner • Keystone Chevrolet
Auto Maintenance winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires
Auto Paint winner • Battman
Auto Repair winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires
Body Shop winner • Battman Collision Repair
RuCar Wash winner • Bubble Town Express Car Wash
Oil Change winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires
Tire Shop winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires
Wrecker Service winner • Spears Wrecker Services
Beauty and Fitness
Athletic Club winner • Anytime Fitness
Barber Shop winner • Scissors Family Hair Cutters
Hair Salon winner • Salon 7
Massage Therapist winner • Amber Maddux
Nail Salon winner • Studio B Hair and Nails
Spa Services winner • Anytime Fitness
Stylist winner • Heather AIken — Blush
Tanning Services winner • Touch of Sun
Children
Day Care winner • Hillspring Kids Day School
Preschool winner • Ms. Mandi’s Preschool & Early Learning Center
Clothing
Boutique winner • YellowHouse Market & Boutique
Jewelry Store winner • Samuel’s Jewelry
Kid’s Clothing winner • Trendy Consignment
Men’s Clothing winner • Walmart
Women’s Clothing winner • YellowHouse Market & Boutique
Finances
Accounting Firm winner • Celia J Thompson CPA & Associates
Bank/Credit Union winner • Green Country Federal Credit Union
Food
Asian winner • Chinese Express
Bakery winner • Big Butts Cupcakes & Treats
BBQ winner • 3 Feathers BBQ
Coffee winner • Crescent Café
Deli winner • Bill & Ruth’s
Donut Shop winner • Super Donuts
Family-Friendly Eats winner • Southside Coney’s (Terry’s Classic Coneys)
Hamburger winner • Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili
Ice Cream winner • Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant
Italian winner • Napoli’s Italian Restaurant
Mexican winner • El Patron Cocina Mexicana
Pizza winner • Minuteman Pizza Parlor
Steak winner • Colton’s Steakhouse
Pets
Animal Hospital winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital
Pet Boarding winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital
Pet Grooming winner • Paws of Fun Grooming
Veterinarian winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital
Quality of Life
Church Service winner • Church That Matters
Entertainment winner • SKATES: Roller Skating Entertainment Center
Golf Course winner • The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge
Hotel/Motel winner • Hampton Inn
Non-Profit Organization winner • Church That Matters
Electronic Repair winner • Technology Consulting Services
Firearm Services winner • Anchor Arms LLC Gunsmithing/ Pistolsmithing
Florist winner • Sand Springs Flowers
Funeral Services winner • Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Inc
Insurance Agency winner • State Farm
Insurance Agency winner • Megan Gunn — Alan Copeland Shelter Insurance.
Services
Laundry Services winner • River Stone Dry Cleaners
Law Office winner • Benjamin C. Faulkner
Phone Repair winner • CPR Cell Phone Repair Sand Springs
Screen Printing/Embroidery/Design winner • Signs & Stitches
Financial Adviser winner • Lance Lively — Edward Jones
Loan Company winner • Green Country Federal Credit Union
Shopping
Convenience Store winner • QuikTrip
Electronic Store winner • CPR Cell Phone Repair Sand Springs
Gift Shop winner • OkieSpice & Trade Co
Grocery Store winner • Walmart Supercenter
Hardware Store winner • Atwoods
Health & Wellness winner • Harvest World Market
Liquor Store winner • Riverview Wine & Spirits
Outdoor Store winner • Boulder Design and Border Magic by Drake
Pawn Shop winner • Whitey’s Pawn & Tools Inc
Specialty Shop winner • Boulder Design and Border Magic by Drake
Vapor Shop winner • Vapor Warehouse
Health Care
Chiropractor winner • Tallant Chiropractic
Dentist winner • LakeCrest Dental
Eye Care winner • Dr. Katey Riggins
OBGYN winner • Utica Park Clinic
Pediatrician winner • William Matthew James, MD
Pharmacist winner • Brent Prichard
Pharmacy winner • Spoon Drug
Primary Care Doctor winner • Carla Newton
Home and Living
AC & Heating winner • Porter Heat, Air & Refrigeration
Antiques winner • Rod’s Books & Relics and the Yesterday Shop
Apartment Complex winner • Cedar Ridge Apartments
Appliance Store winner • Try It Again Appliances
Home Decor winner • Harvest World Market
Landscaping winner • Turf Guys LLC
Plumber winner • Plumb Smith
Carpet Cleaner winner • Master Clean
Carpet Cleaning Services winner • Master Clean Carpet Cleaning
Computer Electronics Store winner • COMPTEK COMPUTERS
Computer Repair Company winner • Technology Consulting Services
Computer Repair Technician winner • Michael Phillips — Technology Consulting Service
Real Estate Company winner • Chinowth & Cohen
Realtor winner • Melissa Mansfield — Chinowth & Cohen
Roofing Company winner • Firey Brothers Roofing