The Sand Springs Rotary Club presented gift bags and supplies to about 40 new Sand Springs Public Schools teachers at a luncheon August 16.
Rotarians collected the supplies and companies, including Reasor’s, Rib Crib, Charlie’s Chicken, Colton’s Steakhouse, and more donated items for the gift bags.
Rotarian and City Councilman Brian Jackson said each teacher received about $65 worth of items in their gift bags, so the bags were worth about $2,600 in total. Jackson said while the club has hosted the luncheon with supplies for some time, this is the fourth year they’ve offered the gift bags.
“We’ve done this for a number of years,” Sand Springs Rotary Club President Tom Cobb said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to let (the teachers) know that we welcome them and we appreciate them. We want to make them feel part of the community.”
Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee said the event is a good way to welcome new teachers and let them know that they’re supported each year.
Sand Springs Public Schools Architect Jeanie Kvach also attended the luncheon and praised the district’s staff.
“It’s always a joy to have a job you really love,” Kvach said. “This district has a tremendous staff.”