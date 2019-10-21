Red Dirt musicians are fighting back.
Sandite Billiards and Grill hosted “The 6th Annual Red Dirts Answer to Cancer” Sunday, Oct. 20 at Sandite Billiards and Grill.
The benefit concert had around 20 acts, a silent auction, and big raffle prizes. There was autographed merchandise like t-shirts, albums and guitars, and sports memorabilia, barbecue sauce and much more.
Red Dirt bands from all over participated in the event, including Chad Sullins, Casper McWade, the Wayne Garner Band, Bo Phillips, Jake Flint, and Brandon Clark. Red dirt music is a form of country, folk, and honky tonk music rooted right here in Oklahoma, and Sandite Billiards has been a friend to the music genre.
“We started this event five years ago when my best friend, Andy Lewis, lost his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014,” said one of the event founders, Ben Stanton. “My buddy Jimmy Wade suggested we honor him, and to help cheer me up, and I agreed, and we decided then we would help his family with some of his medical costs.”
Michael Smith, whose mother, Cindy Smith, owns Sandite Billiards, used to book all of the Red Dirt acts to play at the venue, but they’ve slowed down over the past few years. However, Sandite Billiards was the perfect place for the benefit.
Smith said, “The first three benefits we gave money to American Cancer Society…” Now, benefit organizers are working with the Oklahoma Network for Families Fighting Childhood Cancer.”
Families Fighting Childhood Cancer is a network built by families who have children with cancer wanting to make the road a little easier for newly diagnosed families. A diagnosis affects the entire families and those around the families.
“The first benefit raised a lot of money for (Andy Lewis’s) family and was such a success we decided to keep having the benefit every year but we decided to rename it ‘Red Dirts Answer to Cancer: The Andy Lewis Benefit.” We searched and found a place that had families struggling to pay bills because they had children fighting different battles with cancer so we chose to help them and raise money for, with all proceeds going to the Oklahoma Network for Families Fighting Childhood Cancer,” Stanton said.